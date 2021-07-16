Woodland Park’s Memorial Middle School Youth Month participants concluded the annual initiative with a visit from a few of their adult counterparts – Mayor Keith Kazmark, Councilman Gary Holloway, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michele Pillari, Alfred Baumann Library Director Linda Hoffman, Recreation Director Kelly Spinalli, and Department of Public Works Superintendent John Pietrowski Jr. Students received certificates of participation, a goodie bag and a cupcake.

Youth Month kicked off with a virtual visit from Mayor Kazmark. He compared the program to all eighth grade students and its similarities to running for real office. Students received descriptions of the jobs available for election.

Following elections at school, the students selected were able to see the local government in action on May 19, where the elected student officials participated in the Mayor and Council meeting via Zoom.

The 2021 Youth Month participants are: Mayor – Aidan Weeks; Council members: Jaslene Medina, Jorge Ramos, Joseph Papienuk and Ryan Sage; Borough Administrator – Danniel Moreira; Borough Treasurer – Noah Cheski; Borough Attorney – Sarah Ramirez; Borough Court Judge – Allyson Maldonado; Recreation Coordinator – Kolyha Garcia; Superintendent of Public Works – Robert Papienuk; Police Chief – Francesco Vincenti; Fire Chief – Zahir Collins; First Aid Squad Captain – Erin Ryan; Library Director – Gonzalo Vila; Superintendent of Schools – Katerina Stojanov; and Board of Education President – Joseph DaSilva​