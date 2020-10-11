October 12, 2020 Hometown Life Online issue

|
|
|
|
|
|
Attention Business Owners reach Over 90,000 Opt In Emails
to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com
Next issue October 26 Deadline Wednesday October 21
Go to www.iwantmypaper.com to sign up to receive your free copy!
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW
To Advertise Call Joe
973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From the Right: OPINION Our Desperate, Conspiracy-Prone Press
BY TIM GRAHAM
The term “conspiracy theory” is often associated with kooks and panic peddlers who see nefarious secret forces leading us all to our doom. It’s linked to people pushing transparently silly-sounding tropes — like the QAnon clan, who claims Hillary Clinton is running a satanic global sex trafficking ring out of pizza parlors. Read More
|
|
|
|
From the Left: Opinion: Before I Vote For You, I First Want To Like You
By MARK SHIELDS
At the difficult art of winning highly competitive elections, former U.S. Sen. William Cohen, R-Maine — who never lost one — was very good indeed. Elected at 29 to his hometown Bangor City Council in 1969, Cohen would become that city’s mayor in 1971 before being elected in 1972 to the first of three terms in the U.S. House from Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. . Read More
|
|
|
|
Halloween 2020 is on: Guidelines to celebrate in a safe and fun way
(BPT) – Every year, you count down the days until Halloween. You love selecting costumes for your whole family, indulging in all your favorite treats and celebrating with friends. Read More
|
Fifth Grade Netcong Elementary School Student Starts Her Own Business
As part of our Celebrate the Good News program, Mackenzie “Mackie” DeSande’s mother, Courtney Scarangello, shared with school principal, Dr. Kurt Ceresnak that her daughter Mackie started her own company, “Mackie’s Random Slime Shop.” Read More
|
|
|
|
|
|
I Remember Dad: Dad’s Love for his Grandmother
One of the single most positive role models for my dad, when he was growing up, was his paternal grandmother, Isadora Dolson Mabey. My great grandmother was born in 1878, just three years after General Robert E. Lee surrendered to General Ulysses S. Grant. Great Grandma grew up in New York City. How she came to meet and know my great grandfather, William Mabey, who lived in Beavertown, now known as Lincoln Park, is a great mystery. Read More
|
|
|
|
Is it safe to travel during a pandemic?
(BPT) – According to the CDC, traveling safely during a global pandemic comes down to two basic things: avoiding close contact with strangers and following a few common-sense precautions. Read More
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morris County Clerk Hopes to Ease Vote by Mail Fears
By: Megan Roche
2020 has been a year that has been completely out of the ordinary. With COVID-19 and social distancing rules still in effect for many places, voting in the 2020 Presidential election is going to look a bit different. Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi is hoping to ease the voting fears and reassure Morris County residents that their votes will count. Read More
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dental Bridges, Dentures, & Implants: What’s The Difference?
Very often, people need to replace missing teeth or teeth that will be extracted shortly. Bridges, dentures, and implants are the most common ways to accomplish this, but what are the differences?. Read More
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Ways Being a Label Reader Helps Protect People and the Planet
(BPT) – We’ve all seen people reading the labels of food, beverage and supplement packaging to look at the ingredients and nutrition facts — chances are you have, too. More than ever, shoppers are looking at labels to make sure products match up with their values, whether it’s protecting people or the planet. Read More
|
|
|
|
Healthy Sleep is Vital for School Success
(BPT) – Healthy sleep is vital for student success. Yet, a new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) shows that many students are not getting enough sleep, according to more than half of American parents surveyed. Read More
|