Hometown Life Online May 24, 2021

OPINION: Daddy’s Girl: Liz Cheney, Me and History

BY JAMIE STIEHM

Daggers are out for Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday, when House Republicans will rid her of a leadership post.

Sorry, Daddy’s girl. No, really. We have a history.

Evolution at work: A Cheney told the truth in public.

The Wyoming congresswoman, 54, took a lonely stand by defying former President Donald Trump’s “big lie,” as she put it, that the 2020 election victory was stolen. There’s no room for truth in her party.