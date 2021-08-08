Hometown Online August 9, 2021

Diploma in Hand: Post-high school guidance from online school graduates

(Family Features) Before a global pandemic reshaped education across America, many students followed the “expected” path: complete primary education, earn a high school diploma and transition into a career or further learning.

Now, after an unexpected year (or more) of online learning, many students are embracing more nontraditional routes for their education and considering new options for life after high school graduation.

A valuable first step for high schoolers is envisioning the future they want.