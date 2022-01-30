My Life Online January 31, 2022

By Richard Mabey Jr.

I think that old homesteads have a life unto themselves. I know that this will be a bit of a controversial statement to many. But I think that the breath, the fiber, the vibrations, the rhythm, the essence of an old homestead has a certain unique and wondrous personality. A certain calling, a feeling, a remnant essence of the people who once occupied the home.

It was a most uncanny thing that my dear and sweet great grandmother, Dora Mabey, found great solace and comfort in the rocking chair that graced the living room of the old Mabey Homestead.