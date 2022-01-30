My Life Online January 31, 2022

|
|
|
|
|
|
January 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
I Remember Mom: Remembering Mom’s Old Rocking Chair
|
|
|
|
By Richard Mabey Jr.
I think that old homesteads have a life unto themselves. I know that this will be a bit of a controversial statement to many. But I think that the breath, the fiber, the vibrations, the rhythm, the essence of an old homestead has a certain unique and wondrous personality. A certain calling, a feeling, a remnant essence of the people who once occupied the home.
It was a most uncanny thing that my dear and sweet great grandmother, Dora Mabey, found great solace and comfort in the rocking chair that graced the living room of the old Mabey Homestead.
|
Assemblywoman Aura Dunn Hosts CCM Student Art Exhibit
|
|
|
|
Assemblywoman Aura Dunn once again is displaying the artwork of six County College of Morris (CCM) students in her Chester office, providing aspiring artists at CCM with the opportunity to exhibit their work publicly.
|
Free Concert Feb. 16: Hanover Wind Symphony To Give Musical Voice To ‘The Joy Within’
|
|
|
|
It may be cold outside, but the Hanover Wind Symphony has a hot news flash: The celebrated wind band will perform a free concert, called “The Joy Within,” on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. at Memorial Junior School, 61 Highland Ave., in Whippany. In line with Covid-19 protocols, mask-wearing and appropriate social distancing are required while on school property.
|
The Housing Market is Crazy. Are Manufactured Homes the Solution?
|
|
|
|
(BPT) – Paid Content by Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.
If you’re looking for a home, you already know that it’s rough out there. With a low supply of homes for sale across the country, prices have skyrocketed, pricing many prospective homebuyers out of the market.
In many of the nation’s hotspots, multiple buyers are competing for each home. Prospective buyers are making all-cash offers, writing personal letters to convince homeowners to choose them, and paying significantly more than asking price.
|
Project Self-Sufficiency Seeks Donations for “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop
|
|
|
|
Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking donations of new and gently used formal wear, including prom dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, gowns for mothers-of-the-bride, evening bags, jewelry, wraps and shawls, as well as shoes in good condition for display in the agency’s annual “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop. Dresses must be dry cleaned and on a hanger. In the shop, which is housed on Project Self-Sufficiency’s Newton campus, gowns and accessories are displayed in a boutique-like setting, and teen girls are invited to select shoes, wraps and jewelry to complement their dress. The Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop will be open during select dates in the spring.
|
Bags That Give Back: Pequannock Township Public Library is Selected to Benefit in The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program Designed to Give Back in Local Communities
|
|
|
|
Reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to those in need in the local community, all while running routine weekly errands at the local Stop & Shop. Pequannock Township Public Library has been selected by local Stop & Shop store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the Stop & Shop Community Bag for the month of February!
|
A Show-Stopping Strawberry Snack
|
|
|
|
(Culinary.net) When you are craving something sweet, sometimes you just can’t get it off your mind until you have just one bite. You need something small, delicious and something that will ease your cravings. This recipe for Chocolate Coated Strawberry Treats is not only fun to make, but will give you that perfect little snack you have been longing for.
|
Savor a New Way to Seafood
|
|
|
|
(Family Features) Adding salmon to your weekly menu can take dinnertime from drab to delicious. Combining it with bright, fresh veggies heightens the savory experience even more for a burst of seafood flavor.
Loaded with salmon and shrimp, this Salmon and Shrimp Coconut Curry is a perfect option for putting together a quick yet delicious meal.
|
3 Tips for Selecting the Perfect Home
|
|
|
|
Family Features) For those beginning the process of home buying, there are many factors to consider. Keep these ideas in mind as you conduct your search – whether it’s online or at a series of open houses.
Consider future needs
Because life is always evolving, it’s important to move into a home that has enough space for your family’s anticipated changes. While features and space are always prime considerations, don’t forget to, look into the area schools, day care options, parks and other kid-friendly amenities if you plan to grow your family in your next home.
|
Take a Room-by-Room Approach to Renovations
|
|
|
|
Family Features) When your home needs updating in multiple spaces, you may find yourself wondering where to begin. Prioritizing the rooms you use most and those in the greatest need of attention can allow you to work through your renovation at a reasonable pace while bringing greater enjoyment to your home one room at a time.
There’s no rule about where to start; it all comes down to your budget and how your family uses your home. The true beginning of any project is defining your vision for the finished space. These on-trend ideas can help you get started.
|
5 Cooking Swaps to Help Manage Cholesterol
|
|
|
|
(Family Features) When cooking, keep in mind small changes that can make a big impact on heart health.
High cholesterol is one of the major controllable risk factors for heart disease and stroke, with about 38% of American adults diagnosed with high cholesterol, according to the American Heart Association. It can be managed by getting levels regularly tested and making lifestyle changes like eating a heart-healthy diet.
|
Improve Your Home and Its Value:
6 high-ROI ideas to increase the value
of your house
|
|
|
|
(Family Features) Home upgrades happen for different reasons but enhancing your home’s curb appeal and value are often at the top of the list. These projects can make it easier to enjoy your home knowing they carry a return on investment of up to 92%, according to the Remodeling 2021 Cost vs. Value Report published in “Remodeling Magazine.” Plus, you’ll have the added benefit of knowing you’re making a sound investment should you decide to sell down the road.
|
Understanding VA Home Loan Requirements
|
|
|
|
(BPT) – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) guarantees loans made by qualified lenders for the benefit of servicemembers, veterans and their families. Fortunately, these once-limited home loans have become increasingly easy to find and remain one of the most cost-effective products on the mortgage market.
|
(Family Features) A new year isn’t just the turning of a calendar page; it’s a new beginning and a perfect opportunity to recommit to yourself. This year, give yourself permission to make your physical and mental wellness a top priority.
Practicing self-care can take many forms, from learning better eating habits to finding ways to enjoy exercise on your own terms. Feeling good physically can influence your mental wellness but remember mindfulness and managing stress are also essential to your overall well-being.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|