October 12, 2020 My Life online issue

Back for its 8th year, Downtown Denville’s popular event, Pink Witches Night Out, returns on October 22 and is poised to deliver another night of fun while raising money for charity. Sponsored by Saint Clare’s Health, downtown streets will be closed to allow for extra space while mingling, shopping, eating and drinking. Live music from Almost Autumn, a wine and beer garden from Thatcher McGhee’s, and more guarantee a fun evening. Buy advance tickets at www.PinkWitchesNight.com to guarantee your swag bag. See you then!
EVENT: GARAGE SALE SPONSORED BY THE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS-COUNCIL 5410- BLESSED MOTHER SETON, FLANDERS, NJ Read More
The Summer of 1969: Returning to the Old Tree Fort
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Our story so far: It is now Wednesday, late morning, on the twenty-fifth of June of 1969. I had just given my article, about what scouting meant to me, to Mr. Marino, the Editor-in-Chief of the Lincoln Park Journal. I was so very happy that Mr. Marino liked my article and told me that he planned on publishing in his next edition. Read More
Shop Smart this October to Benefit Breast Cancer Patients
(StatePoint) It is not always easy to tell how your charitable dollars are going to be used, especially during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Honored every October, this is a time of year when many companies use pink logos on product packaging to symbolize support for breast cancer-related charities. Unfortunately, these symbols are not always backed by a promise that proceeds will directly support research or those living with breast cancer. Read More
Morris County Clerk Hopes to Ease Vote by Mail Fears
By: Megan Roche
2020 has been a year that has been completely out of the ordinary. With COVID-19 and social distancing rules still in effect for many places, voting in the 2020 Presidential election is going to look a bit different. Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi is hoping to ease the voting fears and reassure Morris County residents that their votes will count. Read More
Halloween 2020 is on: Guidelines to celebrate in a safe and fun way
(BPT) – Every year, you count down the days until Halloween. You love selecting costumes for your whole family, indulging in all your favorite treats and celebrating with friends. But this year is different — while you long to celebrate the holiday to the fullest, you also want to make choices to keep your family and your community safe. Read More
Is it safe to travel during a pandemic?
(BPT) – According to the CDC, traveling safely during a global pandemic comes down to two basic things: avoiding close contact with strangers and following a few common-sense precautions. Read More
I Remember Dad: Dad’s Love for his Grandmother
One of the single most positive role models for my dad, when he was growing up, was his paternal grandmother, Isadora Dolson Mabey. My great grandmother was born in 1878, just three years after General Robert E. Lee surrendered to General Ulysses S. Grant. Great Grandma grew up in New York City. How she came to meet and know my great grandfather, William Mabey, who lived in Beavertown, now known as Lincoln Park, is a great mystery. Read More
Dental Bridges, Dentures, & Implants: What’s The Difference?
Very often, people need to replace missing teeth or teeth that will be extracted shortly. Bridges, dentures, and implants are the most common ways to accomplish this, but what are the differences?. Read More
Morristown-Beard School Appoints Elizabeth Morrison New Head of School
The Morristown-Beard School Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to appoint Elizabeth “Liz” Morrison as the next Head of School, effective July 1, 2021, on the retirement of Peter Caldwell in June 2021. Read More
3 Ways Being a Label Reader Helps Protect People and the Planet
(BPT) – We’ve all seen people reading the labels of food, beverage and supplement packaging to look at the ingredients and nutrition facts — chances are you have, too. More than ever, shoppers are looking at labels to make sure products match up with their values, whether it’s protecting people or the planet. Read More
From the Right :OPINION Our Desperate, Conspiracy-Prone Press
BY TIM GRAHAM
The term “conspiracy theory” is often associated with kooks and panic peddlers who see nefarious secret forces leading us all to our doom. It’s linked to people pushing transparently silly-sounding tropes — like the QAnon clan, who claims Hillary Clinton is running a satanic global sex trafficking ring out of pizza parlors. Read More
From the Left: Opinion: Before I Vote For You, I First Want To Like You
By MARK SHIELDS
At the difficult art of winning highly competitive elections, former U.S. Sen. William Cohen, R-Maine — who never lost one — was very good indeed. Elected at 29 to his hometown Bangor City Council in 1969, Cohen would become that city’s mayor in 1971 before being elected in 1972 to the first of three terms in the U.S. House from Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. . Read More
Healthy Sleep is Vital for School Success
(BPT) – Healthy sleep is vital for student success. Yet, a new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) shows that many students are not getting enough sleep, according to more than half of American parents surveyed. Read More
Roxbury’s Community Clean Up Day Coming Soon
After postponing last spring’s Roxbury Community Clean Up Day due to COVID-19, we are encouraging residents to help beautify our community on Saturday, October 24, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m., commencing at the DPW office located at 96 N. Dell Avenue, Kenvil, NJ (locations will be assigned). Read More
Blood Drive sponsored by Knights of Columbus and Vitalant Blood Services. Read More
