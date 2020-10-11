October 12, 2020 My Life online issue

Shop Smart this October to Benefit Breast Cancer Patients

(StatePoint) It is not always easy to tell how your charitable dollars are going to be used, especially during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Honored every October, this is a time of year when many companies use pink logos on product packaging to symbolize support for breast cancer-related charities. Unfortunately, these symbols are not always backed by a promise that proceeds will directly support research or those living with breast cancer. Read More