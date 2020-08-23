August 24 2020 Online Issue HT

PURNELL SCHOOL EARNS COVETED STEM.ORG EDUCATIONAL RESEARCH™ PROGRAMMATIC ACCREDITATION
Purnell School, the only college preparatory boarding and day school for motivated girls in grades 9-12 who learn differently, announced it received the STEM.org Accredited™ Educational Program trustmark through STEM.org Educational Research™ (SER)…Read More
The new Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Democratic ticket debuted in Delaware on Aug. 12, followed by the typically frantic partisan sugar-sculpting competition on cable “news.” But MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell took the saccharine prize by claiming that there was not a single false utterance in 35 minutes.Read More
FREE OPEN-AIR CONCERT: ‘AMERICA STRONG!’ AUG. 18 AT GINTY FIELD IN MORRIS TOWNSHIP
The renowned Hanover Wind Symphony will present a rousing open-air concert called “America Strong!” on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m., at Ginty Field, 50 Woodland Ave., in Morris Township.Read More
Foodie Fest Weekend – Social Distancing style
A weekend dedicated to all Foodies! Thanks to Environmental Transport Group, Rockefeller Group and Johnson Automotive a new event is coming!