December 20, 2021 My Life Online Edition

For the past 100 years, the National Park Service has run a program called, “America Celebrates: Ornaments from Across the USA.” Students from across the country design ornaments to adorn their state or territory tree outside the White House. The designs answer the question: What makes your state special? Between 12 and 24 ornaments from each state are selected to be displayed on the Ellipse in President’s Park in Washington, D.C. (one of America’s national parks!).

This year, Shawna Longo and her students at Durban Avenue School in Hopatcong, NJ were selected by the New Jersey Department of Education to create designs to represent our great state of New Jersey! Longo states, “I am proud and excited to represent New Jersey and give my students the opportunity to create original ornament designs that will be viewed by countless people from all over our country during the holiday season.”