July 12, 2021 My Life Online

Morris County Dedicates First of Eight New Historic Markers
Morris County unveiled the first of eight new historic markers today in Morristown with a small ceremony that included a host of Morris County officials, including members of the Morris County Heritage Commission and the Morris County Board of County Commissioners.
“There are about 155 of these markers throughout the county and they recognize Morris County’s rich history and heritage going back to the Revolution, and I think it’s quite fitting that we are doing this right after our July 4thcelebration. So much of our American Revolution history took place here in Morris County,” said Stephen H. Shaw, Director of the Morris County Board of Commissioners.
5 Tips to Promote Health During Summer
(Family Features) During the warmer months, there’s often a great deal of shuffling and movement, including common allergy triggers like trees, pollen, mold spores, dust and dander along with pesky sinus pressure. While more commonly associated with other seasons, summer allergies can be one big pain – literally.
OPINION: The Media’s Collapsing Trust
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
If someone inside the American media elite were tapped to deliver a State of the Media address in front of a distinguished audience, they would not be able to claim that their position is strong, stronger than ever.
Sadly, a new survey by the Reuters Institute found the United States ranks last in media trust — at 29% — among 92,000 news consumers surveyed in 46 countries.
There are several easy answers for why this is true. But the most obvious one is the media’s dramatic tilt to one side of the political argument. For many years, the Republicans attempted to reply with polite rebuttals, never failing to concede the old media’s role as a referee of the democratic system. Then in 1996, the Fox News Channel challenged the dominance of the liberal establishment. It made the press look more liberal and less authoritative. They’ve never stopped hating Fox for that.
A Luscious Lime Smoothie for Hot Summer Days
(Culinary.net) During summer months, it’s common for many people to want to spend as much time outside enjoying the weather as possible. From the minute they wake up to when the sun goes down (and beyond), nearly everyone wants to take advantage of the warm summer heat. Especially kids, who often want to enjoy their break from school for the year.
7 Tips for Planning an Extended Vacation
(Family Features) If you’re making the most of this year’s vacation by planning an extra-long trip, you’re not alone. Whether it’s extra vacation days that accumulated due to pandemic restrictions or pent-up desire for a change of scenery (or both), travelers are planning longer getaways.
In fact, Vrbo data indicates travelers are 34% more likely to book a stay of at least seven nights and 31% less likely to book a three-night stay this summer.
I Remember Dad: Hold Dear to Heart, Thy Simple Blessings
By Richard Mabey Jr.
When my beloved father was five years old, his Aunt Myrtle’s beagle had puppies. Aunt Myrtle was Dad’s father’s oldest sister. Aunt Myrtle gave Dad one of the puppies, to be his very own puppy to care for, to nurture, to play with, to love. Dad named the little puppy, Brownie, because of the brown spots that adorned his back. My grandmother once told me about how much Dad loved his little dog from the time of his childhood.
3 Ways to Protect Your Houseplants From Bugs
(StatePoint) If you have recently started or expanded a houseplant collection, congratulations! You’ve improved your indoor air quality and have added life and vibrancy to your home. At the same time however, your indoor garden may be attracting bugs that can harm your precious plants and annoy you.
Unfortunately, not everyone notices an infestation right away. The average household, for example, won’t recognize a fly problem until they’re five flies deep, but even one fly can lead to a larger problem. Follow these three tips to protect your houseplants — and household — from bugs:
Assemblywoman Aura Dunn Hosts CCM Student Art Exhibit
Assemblywoman Aura Dunn is displaying the artwork of six County College of Morris (CCM) students in her Chester office, continuing a tradition of providing CCM aspiring artists with the opportunity to exhibit their work publicly.
The student exhibit was first arranged by Professor of Fine Arts Todd Doney when State Senator Anthony J. Bucco held the seat Dunn now holds. Students from Doney’s Drawing II class who are currently exhibiting their work are Gabriella Alvarez of Budd Lake, Michael Crean of Caldwell, Kea Gerike of Summit, Meghan Hokr of Pompton Plains, Catherine James of Wharton and Kelly Xiang of Pine Brook.
Poolside Picks: Dive into your summer reading list
(Family Features) Laying out on the beach and floating in the pool are true hallmarks of summer. A good book, however, can elevate these relaxing experiences to a new level.
Whether you find yourself looking for a beach read, a book for the pool or something to help you escape while lounging on the couch with the windows open, these sizzling summer reads offer something for nearly every type of reader. From suspense to romance and adventure, you don’t want to miss these books this summer.
Find more titles to add to your summer reading list at Facebook.com/WilliamMorrowBooks.
OPINION: Let’s Make a Deal – to Abdicate Responsibility
BY VERONIQUE DE RUGY
Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Veronique de Rugy.
If you follow the news, you may be under the impression that nothing ever gets done in Congress and that Democrats and Republicans can’t agree on any serious legislation. You aren’t alone. Look at the inordinate praise the “bipartisan” infrastructure deal is getting. This widespread wonder highlights the mistaken belief that our awful hyperpartisan era brings about discord and gridlock in Washington. This common refrain is simply wrong.
To be sure, Democrats and Republicans don’t enjoy sharing power or being constrained in how much money they can spend or how far they can extend Uncle Sam’s reach into our lives. It’s a fact that gridlock slows things down. But for those of us who still believe that the government should be smaller and more fiscally responsible, slowing things down is almost always a good thing. It certainly doesn’t stop legislation from passing. How else can one explain the tremendous and rapid expansion of our budget, deficit and debt?
Do You Believe in These Three Common 401(k) Misconceptions?
(StatePoint) If you contribute a portion of your income to a 401(k), you may think you’re all set for a comfortable retirement. Experts say it’s important to take a closer look at these savings.
To help you get started, Lincoln Financial Group is breaking down three common misconceptions about saving for retirement revealed in a recent survey of U.S. employees by Lincoln Financial and CivicScience:
Keeping Pets Safe in the Garden
(Family Features) If you have pets that enjoy spending time outdoors, it’s important to make sure your yard is a safe place for them to be.
Consider these hazards that can negatively impact the well-being of your furry friends.
Poisonous Plants – Some common plants can be dangerous for animals, causing anything from mild oral irritations and upset stomachs to cardiovascular damage and even death. For example, these are some of the toxic plants the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has identified as harmful for either cats or dogs:
The Summer of Roads Trips: 5 tips to make your 2021 road trips successful and safe
(Family Features) It’s officially summer road trip season, which means it’s time to pack your bags, pick a destination on the map and go. According to the U.S. Travel Association, while nearly 9 in 10 American travelers have plans to travel in the next six months, it won’t be overseas. With cities starting to loosen travel restrictions and more parks reopening, this summer offers the perfect opportunity to visit places you’ve always wanted to see and the people you’ve missed the most.
Cart Tours for Seniors at Laurelwood Arboretum
