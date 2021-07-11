July 12, 2021 My Life Online

OPINION: The Media’s Collapsing Trust

From the right

BY TIM GRAHAM

If someone inside the American media elite were tapped to deliver a State of the Media address in front of a distinguished audience, they would not be able to claim that their position is strong, stronger than ever.

Sadly, a new survey by the Reuters Institute found the United States ranks last in media trust — at 29% — among 92,000 news consumers surveyed in 46 countries.

There are several easy answers for why this is true. But the most obvious one is the media’s dramatic tilt to one side of the political argument. For many years, the Republicans attempted to reply with polite rebuttals, never failing to concede the old media’s role as a referee of the democratic system. Then in 1996, the Fox News Channel challenged the dominance of the liberal establishment. It made the press look more liberal and less authoritative. They’ve never stopped hating Fox for that.