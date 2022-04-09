My Life Online April 11, 2021

|
April 11, 2022
Project Self-Sufficiency Offers Free, Virtual Information Sessions Regarding COVID
Dr. Thomas Bader and Dr. Jerry Zuckerman will present the latest information about the coronavirus and discuss vaccines and the impact of the virus on pregnancy in a virtual, interactive workshops hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Tuesday, April 19th, noon. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation. The free presentation is part of a monthly series offered through Zoom which is open to the public; interested attendees should call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 for log-in details.
New RHA maps show where wells were contaminated
What’s in your drinking water? The nonprofit Raritan Headwaters Association (RHA) is making it easier to find out!
Four out of five households – 80 percent – in the upper Raritan River watershed in Hunterdon, Somerset, and Morris counties get drinking water from a private well on their property. The only way for well owners to know if their water is safe and healthy is by testing it.
Since 1974, Raritan Headwaters Association has offered well testing at discounted rates through a certified laboratory. But it’s up to homeowners to choose exactly which substances to test for – which can be confusing without knowledge of potential risks.
Think Your Child Might Have Asthma? Take These Steps
(Family Features) Does your child sometimes wheeze? Are they short of breath? If so, they may need to see a health care provider to determine if they have asthma. Asthma affects the airways, or tubes, that carry air in and out of the lungs. In people with asthma, inhaling an irritant causes the airways to become inflamed and the airway muscles to tighten, making it harder to breathe.
6 Popular Hotel Amenities for 2022: How travelers’ preferences changed over the years
(Family Features) If you haven’t planned a trip in a while, you aren’t alone. Many Americans haven’t taken a proper vacation in almost three years. In that time, many travelers’ preferences have changed.
“The pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of our lives, including how we search for our next hotel stay,” said Mel Dohmen, senior brand manager at Hotels.com.
Painting by Noted Artist Carol Decker to be Raffled in Support of Project Self-Sufficiency
Sussex County artist Carol Decker is creating a unique painting inspired by Project Self-Sufficiency which will be raffled in conjunction with the May 2nd A Taste of Talent fundraiser at Perona Farms. Decker’s piece depicts a scene inside a garden shed and contains objects designed to evoke the impact of the agency on the community. Subtle visual references to Newton and Sussex County are also evident in the artwork.
Song and Dance Soars at CCM
The Department of Music, Performing Arts & Music Technologies at County College of Morris (CCM) is back with more live performances this spring. CCM students and graduates are taking the stage with a trio of song, poetry and dance designed to entertain and educate all ages.
“We are back at full capacity. As the saying goes, the show must go on,” says Marielaine Mammon, chair of the Department of Music, Performing Arts & Music Technologies. “We’re delighted to return in full measure to delight and inspire audiences by showcasing the outstanding talent of our students.”
White House Roundtable on Mental Health with Young Women and Girl Leaders Attended by West Orange High School Senior
On the last day of Women’s History Month, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice and Gender Policy Council Director Jennifer Klein hosted a roundtable at the White House with young women leading their communities in improving mental health. Participants were joined by the leadership of national girl’s advocacy organizations, each of which have prioritized mental health policy and supported young women leaders tackling this issue.
I Remember Mom: Never Too Late!
By Richard Mabey Jr.
My mom, Janet Kemmerer Mabey, began attending college at County College of Morris when she was in her early forties, in the early part of the 1970’s. At the same time, Mom was looking out for the safety of the children of Lincoln Park, serving as a Crossing Guard. Mom would cross the children, walking to school, at the corner of Clover Lane and Main Street. After her morning time at her post was completed, Mom would either drive to CCM to attend classes or study and do homework.
Army Hosts Community Partner Event
The U.S. Army, Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Battalion hosted a community partner event on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The meeting took place at Squier Hall, a former Army building at Fort Monmouth. Squire Hall is now administered by New Jersey City University, which transformed the building into a state of the art education facility. The event brought together over 60 community members from New Jersey and the Greater Philadelphia area. It was exciting to meet face to face after two years of virtual meetings.
Tree Talk: 4 Tips for Planting Trees
(Family Features) Trees are virtually everywhere you turn, from your own backyard to nearby parks and forests where you enjoy hiking. They provide shade and beauty, and some even bear fruit. Beyond all the immediate benefits, you may be surprised to discover trees are also a critical key to the future.
These facts and tips from the book “Now is the Time for Trees” offer practical insight on the importance of trees and how to nurture one from selection to planting and beyond.
A compelling and ever-growing body of evidence generated by scientists, health care professionals, conservationists, humanitarians and both public and private corporations supports the critical importance of trees and their impact on the human condition. Trees filter pollutants out of the air and water and provide protection for people and communities from dangerous heat and flooding. They lower urban temperatures, reduce energy bills and sequester carbon to slow the rate of climate change.
CCM’s Student Newspaper Wins Awards from New Jersey Collegiate Press Association
A consistent award-winner that offers students a platform for developing their skills as researchers and writers, The Youngtown Edition at County College of Morris (CCM) has added four more awards to its long list of accolades from the New Jersey Collegiate Press Association.
Competing in the two-year college category, the student-run newspaper won two second place and two third place awards for its 2021-22 editions. Second place awards were presented in the Arts & Entertainment/Critical Writing and Feature Writing category for an article on Netflix’s hit Squid Game by Laura San Roman, of Denville, and in Feature Writing for a piece on streaming platforms and their impact on cinemas by Cameron Marns, of Hopatcong. Third place awards were presented in Coronavirus Coverage for an opinion piece on the safety of Covid-19 vaccines by Jared Brodsky, of West Orange, and Enterprise/Investigative Reporting for an article on a Rwandan genocide survivor and CCM students working with New Jersey artists to gain real-world experience by Matthew Agnelli, of Morristown.
Laurelwood Arboretum Readies for Spring with Annual Gift of Green Campaign
Spring is on its way, and Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum has launched its annual Gift of Green campaign to raise funds for the start of the gardening season. Gift of Green donations help provide the resources to recreate our Sensory Garden after its winter rest, to landscape the Summer Garden and to add annuals for color and texture at our entrances. These are but a few of the many projects planned for 2022.
Donations can be made online at www.laurelwoodarboretum.org or mailed to Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum, PO Box 07474-2433, Wayne, NJ 007474-2433. We thank our members and many friends for their generous support.
Project Self-Sufficiency Offers Free, Virtual Family Law Seminar
Project Self-Sufficiency will host a virtual Family Law seminar on Thursday, April 14th, 6:00 p.m. Participants will discuss child support, grounds for divorce, court procedures, alimony, parenting time, equitable distribution of assets, and other topics related to divorce. The presentation, which will be offered through Zoom, is free and open to the public; interested attendees should call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 for log-in details. The agency’s legal seminar series is a program of the Sussex County Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency and is funded by the New Jersey Department of Children & Families.
