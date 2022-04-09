My Life Online April 11, 2021

What’s in your drinking water? The nonprofit Raritan Headwaters Association (RHA) is making it easier to find out!

Four out of five households – 80 percent – in the upper Raritan River watershed in Hunterdon, Somerset, and Morris counties get drinking water from a private well on their property. The only way for well owners to know if their water is safe and healthy is by testing it.

Since 1974, Raritan Headwaters Association has offered well testing at discounted rates through a certified laboratory. But it’s up to homeowners to choose exactly which substances to test for – which can be confusing without knowledge of potential risks.