My Life Online February 21, 2022

February 21, 2022
I Remember Mom: So Strong Be Thy Determined Spirit
By Richard Mabey Jr.
In early December of 2018, Mom was diagnosed with an Aortic Valve problem. Mom’s cardiologist told her that she would need to have an operation to replace her Aortic Valve. As devastating as this news was, it did not bring Mom down. My Mom had a most strong faith in a loving God.
From whence we first moved to The Villages, during the late Summer of 2008, we had a family tradition of walking along the amazing array of colored lights during the Christmas Season at Silver Springs State Park. My mom and my sister, Patti, would pack a supper picnic for the three of us. We would hop in the car with Foxy, our endearing Shetland Sheepdog, and head off to Silver Springs State Park in Ocala.
Morris County School of Technology Share Time High School Programs Information Session
The Morris County Vocational School District offers Share Time programs for Morris County high school students at the Morris County School of Technology in Denville. The share time programs provide half-day specialized career and technical education training as part of a student’s junior and senior year high school program. The programs prepare students for career-related employment and post-secondary placement.
Vanguard Theater Celebrates Black History Month with “A Portrait of Ray,” Presented as Part of the New Jersey Stages Festival
A Portrait of Ray, a musical tribute to Ray Charles, comes to Vanguard Theater, Montclair, on February 25, as part of the New Jersey Stages Festival. The show takes audiences on an exhilarating journey back to 1967 at the height of Ray Charles’ career, and is set during a homecoming concert in Greenville, Florida. Tickets are currently on sale for the production, running for seven performances over two weekends only.
Sustainable Family Meals from Farm to Table
(Family Features) Much time is often spent planning and preparing family meals, from choosing recipes to gathering ingredients and working in the kitchen. However, where that food actually comes from and how it’s made is an often-overlooked part of food preparation.
Next time you lay out a weekly menu that includes recipes like this Bone-In Prime Rib, keep sustainability in mind by considering the practices put in place by America’s farmers. For example, the corn industry’s evolution in sustainability along with its documented environmental, economic and social improvements over the last several decades points to farmers’ willingness to embrace change.
NCWIT Names Chatham High Senior as Award Winner
The National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) National Award Selection Committee has named Chatham High School senior Risha Surana as a 2022 national recipient of the Award for Aspirations in Computing (AiC).
The NCWIT said, “Out of over 3,500 applications this year, the 400 national recipients represent the top 11% of applicants for the Award for AiC. This is a phenomenal achievement.”
Free Seminar via Zoom: Judaism and Our Emotions
Did you know that Judaism has something to say about anger, compassion, patience, impatience and love?!
Rabbi Mark Biller will lead a fascinating two-part series, exploring ancient, medieval and modern Jewish texts that focus on Judaism’s view of emotions. The series will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursdays, March 3 and 10, via Zoom.
How to Set a Proper Budget for Your Home Remodel
(Family Features) When you decide to renovate your home – whether to sell or make improvements for you and your family to enjoy – setting a budget can be a challenge. Knowing what you want to accomplish may be the easy part but avoiding the bad advice out there and determining what you can actually afford takes research and detailed planning.
Consider these tips from National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) member contractors to help build an appropriate remodeling budget.
Identify your project scope and ideal budget. Start by creating a list of everything you would like to include in your renovation then separate your list into wants and needs. From there, determine a proposed budget for the project based on how much you’re comfortable spending and your home’s value.
Emotional Safe Spaces Help Children Express Their Big Feelings
(Family Features) Many internet memes have been made about toddlers and their temper tantrums. While the outpouring of oversized emotions can be amusing when viewed from afar, most parents and caregivers simply want to know what they can do to help children express their feelings in less dramatic ways.
According to child development experts, one of the keys to helping children learn to regulate their emotions is to develop emotional literacy; the ability to identify feelings. This can help children learn to recognize those feelings and apply coping strategies to (hopefully) calm down before their feelings overwhelm them. One way to help children work on their emotional literacy is to talk about emotions other people feel.
Caldwell University Offers New Bachelor’s in Environmental Science
Caldwell University is offering a new Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science.
Graduates of the program will be prepared to pursue graduate school or a range of career opportunities in waste management, biological conservation, environmental chemistry, environmental biology, bioremediation, toxicology, environmental management, environmental technology, energy management, and sustainability.
Hackesttstown Plans Saint Patrick’s Day Festivities
The Hackettstown Business Improvement District (HBID) is bringing the 13th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade back to town, Sunday, March 13, 2022. This Irish-American tradition attracts more than 14,000 visitors—making this parade one of the biggest events in Hackettstown. Streets fill with enthusiasm as families, residents and visitors line up to celebrate and witness the festive parade.
CCM Rated a “Top 20 Best Culinary School on East Coast” by Best Choice Schools
Best Choice Schools, a premier online resource for students and families to obtain information about colleges, features County College of Morris (CCM) on its latest list of the Top 20 Best Culinary Schools along the East coast. To be considered, schools must offer hands-on training, a variety of program options, internship opportunities and have a solid reputation in the field.
“We are delighted and honored that our strong programs in the Hospitality Management & Culinary Arts department have gained this recognition,” says Patrick J. Enright, vice president of Professional Studies & Applied Sciences.
A Quick Pathway to a Rewarding Career with CCM’s Pharmacy Tech Program
Looking for more flexible work? A better career and employment close to home? Consider the Pharmacy Technician Apprenticeship Program offered by the Center for Workforce Development at County College of Morris (CCM), an earn-while-you-learn program that can be completed in as little as two months.
As an apprentice at CCM, you will receive a high-quality education and gain direct connections to healthcare employers, while receiving paid on-the-job training. The demand for pharmacy technicians is growing. In New Jersey, there is a projected need for 880 pharmacy technicians from now until 2028.
How to Choose Quality Vitamins and Supplements
(Family Features) More than half of Americans take an over-the-counter vitamin or dietary supplement, but many may not realize that the quality of these products can vary greatly. Because supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration like other medicines, not all are quality products. When choosing a vitamin or other supplement, checking for independent verification can help ensure quality.
A recent study in the “Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine” found that the amount of actual melatonin in 71% of supplements is off by a 10% margin, meaning that labels of many melatonin substances do not accurately reflect how much melatonin is in the pill. The study also found the amount of melatonin within pills in a single jar can vary by 465%. This incident illustrates the value of verification, which confirms what is on the label is what is in the bottle.
Seton Hall Law Receives $1 Million for Endowed Professorship from Rita and Kevin Marino
Seton Hall University’s Chair of the Board of Regents, Kevin H. Marino, Esq. ’84, announced last month that he and his wife, Rita Marino, M.A.E. ’94, are donating $1 million to establish an endowed professorship at Seton Hall University School of Law. The professor occupying the endowed chair will be known as the Marino Tortorella & Boyle Professor of Law, named for Marino’s law firm. His partners, John D. Tortorella, Esq. ’99, and John A. Boyle, Esq. ’00, are both distinguished Seton Hall Law alumni.
Virtual Passaic River Challenge with Great Swamp Watershed Association Run/Walk/Bike/Roll 80 Miles in 65 Days
Great Swamp Watershed Association (GSWA) announced they have launched a fundraiser that is new to the organization. Registration is now open for GSWA’s Source to Sea Virtual Challenge to run, walk, bike, or roll the length of the Passaic River – 80 miles. Participants will have 65 days to complete the challenge from anywhere in the world and at their own pace beginning Saturday, March 12 and ending Sunday, May 15. Register at GreatSwamp.org/events.
COVID-19 and Its Impact on Veterinary Care: 5 tips to ensure the best care for your pet
(Family Features) The COVID-19 pandemic has placed historic pressures on the veterinary field and pet owners across the country.
These challenges impact patients, especially at a provider like VCA Animal Hospitals, which has more than 1,000 locations across the United States and Canada that care for more than 4 million pets each year. Consider these tips to help navigate this new reality and ensure your pet has access to the care needed to stay healthy.
Establish a relationship with a veterinarian. Establishing a relationship with a veterinary hospital means your pet will have a team to help that is familiar with his or her medical history and can identify concerns early to improve chances of a positive outcome. Just like your own health, don’t wait until something goes wrong to visit your pet’s veterinarian.
