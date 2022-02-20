My Life Online February 21, 2022

By Richard Mabey Jr.

In early December of 2018, Mom was diagnosed with an Aortic Valve problem. Mom’s cardiologist told her that she would need to have an operation to replace her Aortic Valve. As devastating as this news was, it did not bring Mom down. My Mom had a most strong faith in a loving God.

From whence we first moved to The Villages, during the late Summer of 2008, we had a family tradition of walking along the amazing array of colored lights during the Christmas Season at Silver Springs State Park. My mom and my sister, Patti, would pack a supper picnic for the three of us. We would hop in the car with Foxy, our endearing Shetland Sheepdog, and head off to Silver Springs State Park in Ocala.