November 30, 2020 My Life Online

NOVEMBER 30, 2020
I Remember Dad: A Christmas Story
By Richard Mabey Jr.
The Christmas of 1964 was a most memorable Christmas for me. It was the very year, that in September I had joined Boy Scout Troop 170. My Dad had joined the troop committee and we had both attended the big District Wide Boy Scout Camporee in October of 1964.Read More
Thoughts and Reflections: Remembering Grandpa Kemmerer
By Richard Mabey Jr.
When I was a boy attending Boonton High School, I would often walk up to my Grandma and Grandpa Kemmerer’s home on Boonton Avenue, to visit with them. I would do my homework, at the kitchen table, as soon as I got there.READ MORE
High School Equivalency Training Program for Teens and Young Adults
Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway. The sixteen-week program launches in December and is currently being offered as a hybrid of virtual and in-person curricula and activities. READ MORE
Flavorful Holiday Dishes Prepped in Minutes for Small, Family Gatherings
In what’s certain to be a holiday season unlike any other, you can transform your seasonal menu in 20 minutes of prep time or less by incorporating flavorful ingredients that make ordinary dishes extraordinary, ensuring the holidays are as special and memorable as any other year.READ MORE
Missing in any debate about whether it is wise for the United States to reduce our troop numbers in both Afghanistan and Iraq, as the Trump administration has ordered, down to 2,500 Americans in each country (a number, let it be noted, that is too few to fight and too many to die), is the question members of Congress and policymakers invariably choose to duck: How did we get into the longest war in U.S. history in Afghanistan and the second-longest in Iraq?READ MORE
Morris County Correctional Facility Receives Full Compliance Rating Following Snap State Inspection
The Morris County Correctional Facility was determined to be in full compliance with state standards following a surprise, yet mandatory annual inspection by the New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC).Read More
With a variety of personalities and interests likely on your holiday shopping list, finding the perfect gift for everyone can be a daunting task. Rather than spending countless hours browsing online or walking up and down store aisles, consider this array of gift ideas that can put you on the path toward successful shopping during a holiday season sure to be unlike any before it.READ MORE
Someone might survey the current media landscape and lecture us conservative media watchdogs that our game is over. Is anyone in America so remarkably naive to believe that the news media are “objective” and nonpartisan, fair and balanced?READ MORE
Toast the season with festive twists on favorite drinks
Family Features) Despite a holiday season that’s practically guaranteed to feel different than any other, one constant will remain for many:enjoying the tastes of favorite foods and beverages while cozied up at home. Enhance the holiday spirit and complement the meal at your table with adult beverages that call for seasonal flavors to add to the festive vibe.READ MORE
Morris County Honors Retiring Executive Director of Arc/Morris Chapter
William R. Testa, who is retiring as Executive Director of The Arc/Morris Chapter, was honored with a special resolution by the Morris County Board of Freeholders for his nearly four decades as an advocate and friend of people with developmental disabilities.READ MORE