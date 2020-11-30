November 30, 2020 My Life Hometown Online

NOVEMBER 30, 2020

I Remember Dad: A Christmas Story

By Richard Mabey Jr.

The Christmas of 1964 was a most memorable Christmas for me. It was the very year, that in September I had joined Boy Scout Troop 170. My Dad had joined the troop committee and we had both attended the big District Wide Boy Scout Camporee in October of 1964.

Thoughts and Reflections: Remembering Grandpa Kemmerer

By Richard Mabey Jr.

When I was a boy attending Boonton High School, I would often walk up to my Grandma and Grandpa Kemmerer's home on Boonton Avenue, to visit with them. I would do my homework, at the kitchen table, as soon as I got there.

Project Help Collecting Christmas Cards for Vets This Holiday Season

Remembering our heroes in the VA hospital for the holidays

For most people the holidays are a time for family and friends but for our war heroes in VA hospitals it can be sad and lonely.

High School Equivalency Training Program for Teens and Young Adults

Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway. The sixteen-week program launches in December and is currently being offered as a hybrid of virtual and in-person curricula and activities.

Flavorful Holiday Dishes Prepped in Minutes for Small, Family Gatherings

In what's certain to be a holiday season unlike any other, you can transform your seasonal menu in 20 minutes of prep time or less by incorporating flavorful ingredients that make ordinary dishes extraordinary, ensuring the holidays are as special and memorable as any other year.

Afghanistan and Iraq: When Will We Ever Learn?

MARK SHIELDS

Missing in any debate about whether it is wise for the United States to reduce our troop numbers in both Afghanistan and Iraq, as the Trump administration has ordered, down to 2,500 Americans in each country (a number, let it be noted, that is too few to fight and too many to die), is the question members of Congress and policymakers invariably choose to duck: How did we get into the longest war in U.S. history in Afghanistan and the second-longest in Iraq?

LAND CONSERVANCY PLANTS 575 NATIVE TREES THANKS TO ROOTS FOR RIVERS GRANT

Staff and volunteers for The Land Conservancy of New Jersey recently planted 575 native trees at Yards Creek Preserve in Blairstown, thanks to a grant from the Roots for Rivers program.

Morris County Correctional Facility Receives Full Compliance Rating Following Snap State Inspection

The Morris County Correctional Facility was determined to be in full compliance with state standards following a surprise, yet mandatory annual inspection by the New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC).

HOLIDAY BLESSING BOXES FOR VA SENIORS

Dear Veteran Supporter,

As you know, the All Veterans Alliance and Morris County American Legion have delivered thousands of severe weather backpacks, coats and blankets to our homeless veterans over the years.

Get Ready to Gift

With a variety of personalities and interests likely on your holiday shopping list, finding the perfect gift for everyone can be a daunting task. Rather than spending countless hours browsing online or walking up and down store aisles, consider this array of gift ideas that can put you on the path toward successful shopping during a holiday season sure to be unlike any before it.

Opinion Right: The Aerobic Adoration of Obama

BY TIM GRAHAM

Someone might survey the current media landscape and lecture us conservative media watchdogs that our game is over. Is anyone in America so remarkably naive to believe that the news media are "objective" and nonpartisan, fair and balanced?

Holiday Spirits to Sip On

Toast the season with festive twists on favorite drinks

Despite a holiday season that's practically guaranteed to feel different than any other, one constant will remain for many:enjoying the tastes of favorite foods and beverages while cozied up at home. Enhance the holiday spirit and complement the meal at your table with adult beverages that call for seasonal flavors to add to the festive vibe.

Morris County Honors Retiring Executive Director of Arc/Morris Chapter

William R. Testa, who is retiring as Executive Director of The Arc/Morris Chapter, was honored with a special resolution by the Morris County Board of Freeholders for his nearly four decades as an advocate and friend of people with developmental disabilities.

