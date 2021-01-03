January 4, 2021 My Life Online

By on No Comment

 

New Years Celebration

Attention Business Owners reach Over 80,000 Opt In Emails

to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com

Next issue January 11, Deadline Wednesday January 6

Go to www.iwantmypaper.com to sign up to receive your free copy!

SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW

To Advertise Call Joe

973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online

January 4, 2021

I Remember Dad: Remembering September of 1974

By Richard Mabey Jr.

My father served as Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 170 for over 25 years, from September of 1966 till June of 1993. Dad loved scouting. He deeply believed in the principles of scouting. He held the Scout Law, near and dear to his heart.

NJ Starz: Kelly Tripucka

Hometown: Bloomfield, NJ

By Steve Sears

If you asked Kelly Tripucka what his favorite lifetime memory is, no doubt it would be sports related.

After all, Tripucka played 12 years in the National Basketball Association,

SAINT CLARE’S HEALTH ROLLS OUT COVID-19 VACCINATION PROGRAM

 Denville, New Jersey. Saint Clare’s Health announced today that they have vaccinated over 2,000 employees and medical staff with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Denville, and in the Dover locations.

Hackettstown mom honors late daughter’s light and legacy

By Jillian Risberg

Parents are not supposed to

Operation Noble Eagle Veteran Honored by Morris County & Mt. Olive

The Morris County Freeholders and the Mount Olive Township Council presented the Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medal to David F. Marciano of Flanders, N.J….

A Classic Dish for Celebrating the Chinese New Year

(Family Features) For countless cultures around the world, food is an integral part of many traditions,

RHS Senior Selected to All National Concert Band

552 students from 50 states and territories were selected to perform in the…. 

SAINT CLARE’S HEALTH LAUNCHES A NEW ONLINE SERIES: LET’S TALK HEALTH

Saint Clare’s Health announces a new online series, “Let’s Talk Health,” beginning on Thursday, January 7 at 7 pm, which will ..

William Paterson University Debuts  Certificate Program for Those Who Wish to Become Student Assistance Coordinators in New Jersey PK – 12 School Districts to Support Students…

OPINION: When the Media’s Resistance Isn’t Rewarded

BY TIM GRAHAM

As the Trump era draws to a close and not a single journalist has been jailed or probed in leak investigations, like Team Obama probed reporters and its leakers, some journalists can admit that furiously opposing President Donald Trump has been a pretty rewarding gig.

OPINION: Candor: A Politician’s Secret, Unused Weapon

BY MARK SHIELDS

Let me be blunt, please: Most of us …..

Filling Family Comfort Foods

(Family Features) Just the thought of comfort foods is often enough to warm the soul, ….

Thoughts and Reflections: Flowers

By Richard Mabey Jr.

My Mom loved flowers. Flowers abounded in the yard of the old Mabey Homestead. Lilac bushes, tulips, roses, daisies and peonies filled the front, side and back yards of my old home. Mom would have planted them firmly in the ground. 

Cooking Up Comforting Chili

(Family Features) Cold, crisp days call for hearty foods to warm up from the inside-out. With just a few tasty additions, you can take chili – the classic comfort food – to the next level. This Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili calls for bacon, sweet potatoes and a chopped jalapeno pepper for a spicier version of the wintertime favorite. Find more comforting, family-favorite recipes at circulon.com.

Safe Winter Driving: 4 tire tips for cold weather

(Family Features) Even the most experienced drivers can encounter challenges when driving on slick roads caused by ice and snow or dealing with the impact of colder temperatures during the winter months. In fact, inclement weather and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes each winter, according to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety

FOLLOW US
Facebook

Questions? Contact us today 973-809-4784

joe@mylifepublications.com

 

January 4, 2021 My Life Online added by on
View all posts by new_view_media →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.