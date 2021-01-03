January 4, 2021 My Life Online

|
I Remember Dad: Remembering September of 1974
By Richard Mabey Jr.
My father served as Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 170 for over 25 years, from September of 1966 till June of 1993. Dad loved scouting. He deeply believed in the principles of scouting. He held the Scout Law, near and dear to his heart.
Hometown: Bloomfield, NJ
By Steve Sears
If you asked Kelly Tripucka what his favorite lifetime memory is, no doubt it would be sports related.
After all, Tripucka played 12 years in the National Basketball Association,
SAINT CLARE’S HEALTH ROLLS OUT COVID-19 VACCINATION PROGRAM
Denville, New Jersey. Saint Clare’s Health announced today that they have vaccinated over 2,000 employees and medical staff with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Denville, and in the Dover locations.
Hackettstown mom honors late daughter’s light and legacy
By Jillian Risberg
Parents are not supposed to
Operation Noble Eagle Veteran Honored by Morris County & Mt. Olive
The Morris County Freeholders and the Mount Olive Township Council presented the Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medal to David F. Marciano of Flanders, N.J….
OPINION: When the Media’s Resistance Isn’t Rewarded
BY TIM GRAHAM
As the Trump era draws to a close and not a single journalist has been jailed or probed in leak investigations, like Team Obama probed reporters and its leakers, some journalists can admit that furiously opposing President Donald Trump has been a pretty rewarding gig.
OPINION: Candor: A Politician’s Secret, Unused Weapon
BY MARK SHIELDS
Let me be blunt, please: Most of us …..
