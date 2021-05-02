May 3,2021 Hometown Online

Infuse Living Spaces with Color

(Family Features) From experiences to surroundings, the past year has brought a renewed focus on feeding the soul. In an era of overstimulation and information overload, many are finding a new appreciation for living life minimally but with maximum experiences.

That mentality is increasingly evident in all aspects of life, especially with home design and decor. After all, spending more time at home means more time to discover what truly evokes happiness.