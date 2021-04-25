My life Online Edition April 26, 2021

OPINION: The Russian Bounty Story Erodes

From the right

BY TIM GRAHAM

Last June, the Trump-hating reporters who always wanted to underline that then-President Donald Trump was almost traitorously soft on Russia banged a can about a New York Times story headlined “Russia Secretly Offered Afghan Militants Bounties to Kill U.S. Troops, Intelligence Says.”

Now the liberal Daily Beast website is offering a jaw-dropping assessment: “It was a huge election-time story that prompted cries of treason. But according to a newly disclosed assessment, Donald Trump might have been right to call it a ‘hoax.’”