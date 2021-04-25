My life Online Edition April 26, 2021

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chester Lions Club Hosting Blood Drive
The Chester Lions Club will sponsor a Blood Drive in partnership with New Jersey Blood Services.
|
|
|
|
Mount Olive PD and Council Attend 200 Club Luncheon
|
|
|
|
OPINION: The Russian Bounty Story Erodes
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
Last June, the Trump-hating reporters who always wanted to underline that then-President Donald Trump was almost traitorously soft on Russia banged a can about a New York Times story headlined “Russia Secretly Offered Afghan Militants Bounties to Kill U.S. Troops, Intelligence Says.”
Now the liberal Daily Beast website is offering a jaw-dropping assessment: “It was a huge election-time story that prompted cries of treason. But according to a newly disclosed assessment, Donald Trump might have been right to call it a ‘hoax.’”
|
Martha Walker Sculpture Installed at Laurelwood Arboretum
“Dyad,” a welded steel abstract sculpture by artist Martha Walker, is the newest addition to A Sculpture Trailat Laurelwood Arboretum, 725 Pines Lake Road West, Wayne, New Jersey. The 6’10” piece, fashioned from meticulously dripped molten steel, is based on the scientific double helix. Walker’s process of dripping liquid steel one drop at a time in order to build up massive forms allows for a unique combination of texture and line that is difficult to execute in steel.
|
|
|
|
I Remember Mom: The Rock Wall
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Is there a Divine Force that guides our lives beyond our own egotistical plans? Is it possible that there really is the guidance of the Divine One, setting up moments in time, for us to be at the right place at the right time, to bring Heavenly Blessings upon our hearts, minds, and souls? And, is it possible that the golden truth of this Divine One is beyond religious rituals, dogmatic doctrine, and memorized rhetoric? For perhaps the infinite love of the Divine One is guiding our lives with a precision that would shame the world’s greatest clock makers.
|
How to Make a Hybrid Workforce Successful
(StatePoint) With metrics for COVID-19 improving, many companies are starting to consider returning to work in person. But most employees and employers agree it won’t look like it did before.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Eerie, Haunting Mysteries of North Jersey: Whatever Happened to the Horse Mounted Knight at Gingerbread Castle?
By Richard Mabey Jr.
There are bits and pieces of the old roadside attractions of New Jersey and New York that were sold off and are now on display in front and backyards all over America. The most classic examples are remnants of the old Freedomland and Palisades Park. And, in light of this trend, where the owners of roadside attractions auctioned or sold remnants of their parks, there is the eerie and haunting question, whatever happened to the horse mounted knight at Gingerbread Castle?
|
Family Expo Provides Resources to Families
|
|
|
|
Heath Village Retirement Community & Donaldson Farms Co-Host Virtual Presentation & Cooking Demonstration
Heath Village Retirement Community and Donaldson Farms will be hosting Scrumptious Strawberries, a VIRTUAL program and cooking demonstration on Tuesday, June 1 at 11 a.m.
|
Smart Ways to Keep Travel Spending in Check
(Family Features) With more people getting vaccinated, many are looking forward to reuniting with loved ones and making up for lost vacation time. However, budget is often a primary concern when planning a trip.
To help make your money go further, consider these tips from the travel experts at Vrbo.
|
5 Ways to Go Beyond Saying ‘Thank You’ to Military Service Members
|
|
|
|
OPINION: Just Because It’s Said by Joe Doesn’t Make It So
BY VERONIQUE DE RUGY
Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Veronique de Rugy.
While President Joe Biden’s administration doesn’t seem to need an excuse to spend money, two recurring arguments for his gigantic $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal are that our roads and bridges are “crumbling” and that modernization would generate economic growth and jobs — hence its name, the American Jobs Plan. But none of this clever marketing makes any of these claims true.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I Remember Dad: To Keep the Flame Burning Brightly
By Richard Mabey Jr.
The book publishing industry has radically changed in the past 20 years. More and more bookstores are sadly closing up. The cost of printing books is steadily rising. And, it is become tougher and tougher for a relatively unknown author to convince a big corporate book publisher to invest a huge amount of money to publish his or her book. I confess that at times it becomes very discouraging. And, I am hesitant to admit it, but there have been times when I have thought about giving up on my dream to see my book published.
|
|
|
|
Academy for Performing Arts Dance Students Honored
Three of Morris County Vocational School District’s Academy for Performing Arts Dance students were honored with prestigious dance awards.
|
|
|
|
Spark Scientific Discovery at Home
|
|
|
|
Experts Share Advice on Confusing Tax Situations Created by Pandemic
|
|
|
|
Wreaths Across America and Gold Star Wives of America, Inc. Enter Partnership
The national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Gold Star Wives of America, Inc., (GSW) in an effort to build a stronger awareness for each group’s common missions, while supporting educational events throughout the nation that will help teach lessons of character and patriotism to the next generation.
|
Project Self-Sufficiency Seeks Donations for “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop
Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking donations of new and gently-used formal wear, including prom dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, gowns for mothers-of-the-bride, evening bags, jewelry, wraps and shawls, as well as shoes in good condition for display in the agency’s annual “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop. Dresses must be dry cleaned and on a hanger. In the shop, which is housed on Project Self-Sufficiency’s Newton campus, gowns and accessories are displayed in a boutique-like setting, and girls are invited to select shoes, wraps and jewelry to complement their dress. The Sister-to-Sister Prom Shop will be open during select dates in the spring.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|