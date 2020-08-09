August 10, 2020 My Life Online issue

Need headache relief? How to treat the 4 most common types

It can be easy to dismiss head pain as a regular headache, but in fact there is no such thing. More than 300 types of headache exist and the likelihood you’ll experience one in your lifetime is high. Worldwide nearly 40 million people have some form of headache disease.

“Each headache comes with its own set of symptoms and a different approach to treatment,” said Dr. Vincent Martin, president of the National Headache Foundation and professor of Clinical Medicine, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

