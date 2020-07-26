Hometown July 27, 2020 Online Issue

What draws us to the place we call home? Is there some inner calling, deep within the core of our heart centers, that draws us to a specific, pin-point place on the planet? My people were drawn to the land known as Peace Valley, by the Native Americans.Read More
CCM Offers Students Several Options for Taking Classes this Fall
By Richard Mabey Jr.
By Richard Mabey Jr.

County College of Morris (CCM) is providing students with a number of options for how they can take their courses this Fall Semester so they can keep moving forward with their higher education.
CONSERVATION ORGS BRAINSTORM DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION
How do we ensure we're acting in the interests of justice and inclusion, and that our messages and programs are reaching all nature lovers? These are the questions being asked recently at The Land Conservancy of New Jersey—over the past year, and even more urgently in recent weeks.
LONG VALLEY JUNIOR WOMEN’S CLUB AWARDS $11,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS TO WEST MORRIS GRADS
The Long Valley Junior Women’s Club (LVJWC) is proud to announce that it has awarded $11,000 in scholarships to thirteen West Morris Central High School Class of 2020 graduates from eleven different area families.
OPINION:Leftist Protests More Sacred Than Church Services
BY TIM GRAHAM
BY TIM GRAHAM

For many Americans, the most painful consequence of the coronavirus lockdowns is the closing of church services. The grace and peace of Sunday makes it easier to make it through the week. But our media and political elites are indifferent to that pain, or openly hostile.
Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology / Implant Dentistry
The first dental implant was placed in 1965. It is now estimated by the American Dental Association that approximately 5 million dental implants are placed each year in the United States. That’s a lot of dental implants!
Table of Hope Provides Blessings for Many During COVID-19
By: Megan Roche
By: Megan Roche

The team at Table of Hope truly embodies the last part of their name; hope. After Hurricane Irene, the Morristown Bethel church was flooded. A generous donor replaced their kitchen, the new commercialized kitchen where the magic happens
Teachers and Students Find Purpose Through Leadership Programs
Many teachers are drawn to education for the opportunity to make a difference in their students' lives. However, when faced with guiding students through trying times in order to meet their big goals, teachers need resources that strengthen social and emotional skills.