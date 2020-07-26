Hometown July 27, 2020 Online Issue

JULY 27, 2020

I Remember Dad: Miracle at Hickam Air Field

By Richard Mabey Jr.

What draws us to the place we call home? Is there some inner calling, deep within the core of our heart centers, that draws us to a specific, pin-point place on the planet? My people were drawn to the land known as Peace Valley, by the Native Americans. Read More

Diary of a Scout Leader: The Mark of the Legendary Great Buck By Richard Mabey Jr.

It is Tuesday, the seventeenth of June of 1969. My second day of summer vacation. I am 15 years old and have just completed my sophomore year at Boonton High School.  Read More

CCM Offers Students Several Options for Taking Classes this Fall 

By Richard Mabey Jr.

County College of Morris (CCM) is providing students with a number of options for how they can take their courses this Fall Semester so they can keep moving forward with their higher education. Read More

CONSERVATION ORGS BRAINSTORM DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

How do we ensure we’re acting in the interests of justice and inclusion, and that our messages and programs are reaching all nature lovers? These are the questions being asked recently at The Land Conservancy of New Jersey—over the past year, and even more urgently in recent weeks.Read More

LONG VALLEY JUNIOR WOMEN’S CLUB AWARDS $11,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS TO WEST MORRIS GRADS

The Long Valley Junior Women’s Club (LVJWC) is proud to announce that it has awarded $11,000 in scholarships to thirteen West Morris Central High School Class of 2020 graduates from eleven different area families.  

Read More

OPINION: Voters Have Decided on Trump

MARK SHIELDS

By now, Republican officeholders are daily and in ever-increasing numbers coming up with reasons why they will be unable to attend the late-August GOP convention in Jacksonville, Florida. Read More

OPINION:Leftist Protests More Sacred Than Church Services

BY TIM GRAHAM

For many Americans, the most painful consequence of the coronavirus lockdowns is the closing of church services. The grace and peace of Sunday makes it easier to make it through the week. But our media and political elites are indifferent to that pain, or openly hostile. Read More

The Versatility of Dental Implants 

DENTAL DIGEST

Ira Goldberg, DDS, FAGD, DICOI, FAAID

Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology / Implant Dentistry

The first dental implant was placed in 1965. It is now estimated by the American Dental Association that approximately 5 million dental implants are placed each year in the United States. That’s a lot of dental implants!

 Read More

Table of Hope Provides Blessings for Many During COVID-19

By: Megan Roche

The team at Table of Hope truly embodies the last part of their name; hope. After Hurricane Irene, the Morristown Bethel church was flooded. A generous donor replaced their kitchen, the new commercialized kitchen where the magic happens Read More

Teachers and Students Find Purpose Through Leadership Programs

Many teachers are drawn to education for the opportunity to make a difference in their students’ lives. However, when faced with guiding students through trying times in order to meet their big goals, teachers need resources that strengthen social and emotional skills. Read More

 

