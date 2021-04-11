Hometown Life Online April 12 2021

60 Years of Peace Corps: A Look Back

(StatePoint) While life around the globe has changed significantly since the Peace Corps was founded 60 years ago, the agency’s mission to promote world peace and friendship between Americans and people around the world has not.

Established by President John F. Kennedy on March 1, 1961, via Executive Order, the concept for the public service agency was first introduced months prior in an impromptu presidential campaign speech delivered to college students.