July 13 HT Online My Life Publications

I Remember Dad: Fuel Storage at Hickam Air FieldBy Richard Mabey Jr.
After successfully finishing basic training at Fort McClellan in Alabama, Dad was given leave for one week. He was then shipped to Hickam Air Field, to serve as part of the infamous Seventh Army Air Corps. Dad came up the hard way. He did not start out working on fighter planes, like the tough and rugged P-51 Mustang.Read More
COVID-19: MORRIS COUNTY AND JERSEY CARES OFFER GROCERY SHOPPING FOR SENIORS AND DISABLED RESIDENTS
Sign up to be a Volunteer Shopper for this COVID-19 ProgramThe Morris County Office on Aging, Disabilities, and Community Programming is partnering with nonprofit Jersey Cares to provide volunteers to do grocery shopping for older or disabled residents across all of Morris County.Read More
Diary of a Scout Leader: The Broken HeartBy Richard Mabey Jr.
Our story so far:It is Tuesday, the seventeenth of June of 1969. My second day of summer vacation. I am 15 years old and have just completed my sophomore year at Boonton High School. It is my second day of painting the interior of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church’s infamous Thorpe Hall.Read More
SCCC Welcomes New Supervisor of Optics Technology
NEWTON (July 9, 2020) – The Optics Technology program at Sussex County Community College has a new Supervisor, Brian Lake.
Lake, who grew up in Hackettstown and is a graduate of Hackettstown High School, will lead a state-of-the-art community college program, one of less than a handful in the United States, that already has a solid reputation as one of the best.Read More
Staying at home and practicing social distancing can feel more challenging as the weather warms and the itch for family fun at the beach becomes stronger. However, being socially responsible does not mean you need to put the fun on hold.Read More
Comfort Zone Camp: A Place for Grieving, Healing, and Growing
Nikki Russo, 25, painfully recalls that day when she was 11-years-old.Her dad had suffered a number of health ailments, and after a scheduled surgery to improve circulation in his legs was deemed successful, two days later he died from a massive heart attack.Read More
“Perhaps no place in any community is so totally democratic as the town library. The only entrance requirement is interest.”
Former First Lady, Lady Bird Johnson uttered those words many years ago regarding libraries, and they are just as relevant today as ever. The meaning and the sentiment behind them is so timeless that they transcend any age, any era.Read More
An amazing product, a phenomenal business model and a great team may put you on the right path, but ultimately, they mean little to your chances for success as a business owner if you don’t get in front of your target market.Read More