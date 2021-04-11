My Life Online April 12 2021

|
|
|
|
|
|
Next issue April 26, Deadline Wednesday April 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Denville Voices Announces Youth Art Contest Winners
Denville Voices for Racial Justice (Denville Voices) partnered with the Denville Public Schools to launch a first annual district-wide art contest for Black History Month. Students were asked to submit art that reflected the pride, strength, resiliency, and cultural influences which they had learned about African-Americans during Black History Month.
|
|
|
|
60 Years of Peace Corps: A Look Back
(StatePoint) While life around the globe has changed significantly since the Peace Corps was founded 60 years ago, the agency’s mission to promote world peace and friendship between Americans and people around the world has not.
Established by President John F. Kennedy on March 1, 1961, via Executive Order, the concept for the public service agency was first introduced months prior in an impromptu presidential campaign speech delivered to college students.
|
|
|
|
Caldwell University Alumna Authors Children’s Book on Autism
Melissa Brady Petrillo ’14/M.A. ’18 first started noticing that few children’s books had characters with disabilities when she was in her undergraduate children’s literature class taught by Dr. Trish Verrrone at Caldwell University. “Right away I wanted to do more research.” She did an evaluative study and realized there was a lack of books that “adequately present disability demographics.” Then, after graduation from Caldwell, Petrillo became a public high school English and special education teacher, working with students with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and again she had trouble finding books that feature characters with different learning abilities. Petrillo longed to write such a book.
|
|
|
|
Simple Tips for a Better Wedding Registry
(Family Features) For some couples, the idea of registering for wedding gifts is an exciting way to start planning for the home they’ll be sharing as newlyweds. For others, the registry is just one more chore to check off the wedding to-do list.
Regardless of where you fall on the love-it-or-hate-it spectrum, most experts agree a registry is a good idea, especially for couples who will be setting up a home together for the first time. Keep these tips and etiquette guidelines in mind to get the most out of your registry.
|
|
|
|
OPINION: New York Times Outsources Research to Media Matters
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
The libertine left and its publicists in the “objective media” have a funny way of writing their lobbying campaigns against troubling traditions such as the “gender binary.” It goes like this:
1. Push the revolution from the fringes by testing the supposedly outdated cultural boundaries — say, the idea of putting trans girls in girls’ sports.
|
|
|
|
Thoughts and Reflections: The Precious and Wonderful Gift of Forgiveness
Forgiveness is one of the most precious and wonderful gifts that you can every possibly bestow upon another person. Forgiveness melts away old grievances. It is the pathway to opening one’s heart to beginning again to find endearing and cherished love for a spouse, a relative, a close friend, a neighbor, or a close relative.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Between Games
By: Bob Decker
I’m sure I look at baseball a little differently than the average bear but there is one thing on which I’m sure we all happily agree – baseball is back and it’s about time!
My love affair with the game was locked in on the day my father took me to Center Hardware & Sports in Rockaway Borough and parted with eight hard-earned dollars for my first all-leather baseball glove.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spruce Up for Spring: Fresh ideas for home upgrades
(Family Features) Spring means it’s time to start sprucing up your home and garden with a little TLC inside and out. If you’re unsure where to begin, consider these tips:
Make function a priority. While aesthetic changes may boost value and please the eye, be sure to consider upgrades that make living easier, like organization units that give you more space or upgrades that create additional living space.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
How to Combat Social Isolation
(Family Features) Even before COVID-19 limited social contact with friends, family and colleagues, many adults experienced loneliness and depression due to limited contact with others. Now, a year after the pandemic forced many people into even greater levels of isolation, the issue of social isolation is especially prevalent in Americans over the age of 50.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I Remember Dad: The Winds of Change
By Richard Mabey Jr.
There is a fiber, a weave, a tapestry that often unites families together. And, then there is the pull, the outgoing tide of fate and destiny. It is almost as if there is a marker in time, wherein one chapter closes and another chapter opens in the books of our lives.
|
|
|
|
|
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Hosting Virtual Tricky Tray
St Elizabeth Ann Seton will be hosting a Virtual Tricky Tray for the benefit of the children of the Parish on Saturday April 17, with prize pick-up on Sunday April 18, at the Flanders Firehouse, 27 Main Street, Flanders.
|
A Signature Side Dish
(Culinary.net) Almost every get together – whether it’s family, friends or neighbors – always has one dish that’s the star of the show time after time. It’s usually a staple dish, but that doesn’t always mean it’s the main course.
It can be a side dish that pairs with almost everything else on the table. The kids gobble it up, and the adults ask “Can I have that recipe?”
|
|
|
|
OPINION: Needed From Democrats: A Realistic Case of Optimism
BY MARK SHIELDS
The differences between an ideologue — someone who subscribes completely to a political ideology (whether conservative or liberal) and a pragmatist — someone who is concerned almost exclusively with the practical results of a specific public policy — is the biggest divide in American politics.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|