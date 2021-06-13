My Life Online Edition June 14, 2021

OPINION: Fostering Mindfulness and Relationships in the Garden

By Bonnie Jean Feldkamp

Mark Shields is off this week. The following column is by Bonnie Jean Feldkamp.

When I was 8, my stepmother bought me a packet of seeds, bachelor’s buttons, and we planted them in the backyard. We hadn’t known each other long, and this is one of my first memories of us together. The flowers grew leggy and sparse, but I was thrilled. Our new relationship budded, too. When I was a teen and we moved to a new house with more natural space, my parents fostered a beehive on our two-acre lot. I learned to distinguish between honeybees and yellow jackets. As an adult, my garden is my happy place. I call it “dirt church,” and it turns out there’s some science to it.