My Life Online Edition June 14, 2021

|
|
|
|
|
|
Attention Business Owners reach Over 80,000 Opt In Emails
to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com
Next issue June 28, Deadline Wednesday June 23
|
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW
To Advertise Call Joe
973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morris County Hits State Goal to Fully Vaccinate 70 Percent of Adults
|
|
|
|
Summer Workplace Training Program Offered to Select Number of Area Teens
A limited number of positions will be available in the Summer Youth Employment Program to be offered at Project Self-Sufficiency during July and August. Eligible Sussex County teens, ages 15 – 17, will receive free employability skills instruction at Project Self-Sufficiency, and will participate in paid, on-the-job training.
|
|
|
|
OPINION: The Hunter Biden Omission Continues
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
Right now we’re getting a feeling that echoes the feeling from last fall, a sense that every new piece of investigative journalism on Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop will be ignored by the “mainstream media.” To be fair, when they didn’t ignore the story back then, they constantly implied it was a Russian disinformation plot.
|
Randolph Students Recruit Morris County Officials to Thank First Responders
Morris County Sheriff James Gannon and Deputy Director Deborah Smith of the Morris County Board of Commissioners were recruited by students of the Randolph High School Culinary Arts Department to deliver fresh made bread to first responders who aided and protected Morris County residents during the COVID-19 pandemic
|
|
|
|
West Milford Native Completes Successful Assignment Aboard Oldest Commissioned Warship Afloat: USS Constitution
By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk, USS Constitution Public Affairs
West Milford, New Jersey, native, Navy Lt. Travis Leary, bid farewell to the officers and crew after completing a successful, four-year tour aboard USS Constitution, May 27.
|
|
|
|
Seton Hall University Music Professor’s Podcast to Premiere on New York radio Station
Jason Tramm, D.M.A., assistant professor and director of choral activities, Seton Hall University, had his YouTube podcast “Music Matters with Jason Tramm” join the WMCA roster of programs starting on Saturday, June 5 at 11:30 a.m. The podcast will air every Saturday in the 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. slot on AM 570 and FM 102.3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb New Jersey Heads Outdoors to Red Bull Arena
The American Lung Association in New Jersey hosted the annual Fight for Air Climb New Jersey event outdoors for the first time at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ on June 5 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The event operated as a hybrid with both outdoor and virtual options and support research, advocacy and education for lung diseases and COVID-19, with a fundraising goal of $100,000.
|
|
|
|
I Remember Dad: The Call of the Mountain
By Richard Mabey Jr.
My father was influenced by mountains, from the very time that he came into this world. My father was born, not in a hospital, but in the very home that his father had built at the end of Mabey Lane. To the south, just past Route 202, stood the majestic Hook Mountain, the name of the mountain range that ran through Lincoln Park.
|
Livingston Justice and LNHN Host Eid Community Service Event
|
|
|
|
West Orange Memorial Day Ceremony Honors Past, Looks to Future
In its first public event in 15 months, West Orange Township and the West Orange JRAFROTC honored the 156 residents who perished in war and recognized its future heroes during the annual Memorial Day Ceremony. Township officials, WOPD, WOFD, West Orange School District board members, and the community gathered for the hour-long ceremony.
|
Morris Educational Foundation Awards Over $335K in Grants to Morris School District
|
Morris County Earns Top AAA Financial Rating With S&P and Moody’s
Moody’s Investors Service and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings have both given their top AAA rating to Morris County’s financial stability in reviewing the county’s general obligation bonds and the county guaranteed bonds offered through the Morris County Improvement Authority, with S&P ranking the county’s credit characteristics above the United States.
|
|
|
|
OPINION: Fostering Mindfulness and Relationships in the Garden
By Bonnie Jean Feldkamp
Mark Shields is off this week. The following column is by Bonnie Jean Feldkamp.
When I was 8, my stepmother bought me a packet of seeds, bachelor’s buttons, and we planted them in the backyard. We hadn’t known each other long, and this is one of my first memories of us together. The flowers grew leggy and sparse, but I was thrilled. Our new relationship budded, too. When I was a teen and we moved to a new house with more natural space, my parents fostered a beehive on our two-acre lot. I learned to distinguish between honeybees and yellow jackets. As an adult, my garden is my happy place. I call it “dirt church,” and it turns out there’s some science to it.
|
|
|
|
Free HWS Open-Air Concert- ‘Bringing People to Music and Music to People…Again!’ July 6 in Morris Township
One of the joys we’ve missed during the pandemic has been gathering to listen to live music. Now, as individual and community life starts to return to “normal,” the acclaimed Hanover Wind Symphony will present a free, open-air concert on Tuesday, July 6, at 7 p.m., at Ginty Field, 50 Woodland Avenue, in Morris Township. The concert is called “Bringing People to Music and Music to People . . . Again!” (The HWS slogan is “Bringing people to music and music to people.”)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CCM Professor and His Band to Honor Rock Legend Jim Morrison at Mayo Performing Arts
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the death of Jim Morrison and County College of Morris (CCM) Professor Joe Bilotti and his band The Soft Parade will be recognizing the music legend’s lasting contributions with a performance at the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC).
|
|
|
|
High School Equivalency Training Program for Teens and Young Adults
Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway. The sixteen-week program launches in July and is currently being offered as a hybrid of virtual and in-person curricula and activities. The New Jersey Youth Corps gives those who have not completed high school the opportunity to boost their literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, obtain on-the-job work experience, and transition into a career, college or the military.
|
|
|
|
Morristown Woman Gives Police Shoutout
Elizabeth Valandingham had an excellent encounter with Morristown Police Officer Keith Hudson and wanted to share the following.
|
|
|
|
Enjoy Your Trip to the Beach by Knowing Your Water Safety Rules
With everyone eager to enjoy the beach, water safety is of paramount importance to the entire family – no matter the age. Young or old, the ocean or lake can be an enjoyable place to relax and have fun, as long as you know the rules about water safety.
|
|
|
|
Blood Donations Needed as Cancer Patients resume Care After Challenging Year
The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up this June to encourage people across the country to Give Blood to Give Time and help ensure loved ones have the strength and support they need as they undergo cancer treatment.
|
|
|
|
Camp in a Box Coming Soon to Long Valley Rec
Washington Township Recreation and Super Science present “Camp in a Box” for ages 6-12. We have created seven programs of hands on instruction. When you sign up for any of the programs; a ‘Super Science box” will be sent out by first class mail to your home address. The box will have everything needed to complete the camp. The instruction will have two elements – YouTube video instruction and live interaction with a certified teacher.
|
Better Together Summer Series 2021
Brought to you by Butler, Kinnelon, Pequannock and Riverdale Libraries and FREE to our patrons.
Tempestuous Beauty: How Artists throughout the Ages Were Inspired by Flowers and Gardens
|
|
|
|
|
|
Questions? Contact us today 973-809-4784
joe@mylifepublications.com
|