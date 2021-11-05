My Life Online Edition November 8, 2021

|
|
|
|
|
|
November 8, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heath Village Celebrates 55 Years
|
|
|
|
On October 30, 1966, Heath Village officially opened its doors to seniors in the region.
“When I first had the idea for a housing community dedicated to the elderly, people thought I was crazy, but I was not to be dissuaded. I knew it was the right thing to do. Seniors needed a place like Heath Village to call home,” said founder, The Reverend Clarence W. Sickles in 2017 when asked about the early days when Heath Village was just a dream. “Back then, I couldn’t envision what it is today. It has far exceeded what I had in mind.”
|
Morristown Onstage to Return to MAYO PAC for 15th Annual Event
|
|
|
|
It’s time once again to celebrate the many talents of locals in and around Morristown! The Morris Educational Foundation (MEF), a non-profit organization enhancing excellence in education in the Morris School District, today announced its premier fundraiser, Morristown ONSTAGE, will return for its 15th year in person to the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) in Morristown. The show will feature the best amateur talent from those who live, work, train or attend school in the towns of Morristown, Morris Township and Morris Plains as well as alumni of Morristown High School.
|
|
|
|
I Remember Dad: The Deluxe Compass
By Richard Mabey Jr.
The holiday party that Lincoln Park Boy Scout Troop 170 would hold every mid-December in Thorpe Hall of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, was always a very special event for the scouts and scout leaders. The holiday party of 1966 was a particularly monumental event for my beloved father.
|
|
|
|
Wayne Rotary Fruit Sale Supports Local Charities
Wayne Rotary has contributed more than $600,000 to local charities through the years, as a result of its annual Fruit Sale; and the organization is now in the process of holding its 2021 event. Oranges, Grapefruits and various kinds of apples are being offered to the public. This is Wayne Rotary’s largest annual fundraisers, and has been held for forty consecutive years.
|
|
|
|
Gracious Gifts that Give Back
(Family Features) If showing loved ones your appreciation with holiday presents is a tradition in your family, you can take that sign of affection a step further this year with gifts that give back to the world around you.
These simple yet impactful gifts help support the Arbor Day Foundation and its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.
|
|
|
|
Don’t Let Winter Wage War on Your Skin
(Family Features) When temperatures cool and you start layering on more clothes, you may think your skin is better protected since it’s less exposed to the elements. However, that’s not always the case. Cold, dry winter air can take quite a toll on your skin.
Your skin naturally produces oils that help keep skin supple and soft, but you may need a helping hand if you notice signs of dry skin like redness, itching or irritation.
|
Morris County Joins New York Jets in Head Start “Huddle”
|
|
|
|
The Morris County Board of County Commissioners joined the New York Jets, United Way of Northern New Jersey and NRG Energy in dedicating a new playground for children at the Head Start of Morris County center in Parsippany.
The $75,000 playground, constructed on the Head Start side lawn, was donated and built through a collaboration involving United Way of Northern New Jersey, the New York Jets and NRG Energy under the NFL “Hometown Huddle” philanthropy program.
|
Be Car Care Aware: Tips to Ensure Cool Weather Safety and Visibility
|
|
|
|
(Family Features) There’s a chill in the air, leaves are changing colors and falling from trees and there are more porches decorated for the seasons ahead than the eyes can see. The changing weather also means shorter days and longer nights where visibility becomes critical from sunset to sunrise. Now is the ideal time to ensure your vehicle is ready for the transition of seasons by checking key safety and visibility items.
|
|
|
|
This Barbie is More Than Just a Pretty Face
A new horse at Centenary University may sport a glamorous name, but Barbie is much more than just a pretty face. Acquired through the generosity of an anonymous donor, this beauty works hard serving riders with disabilities as part of the University’s therapeutic riding program. Called TRAC (Therapeutic Riding At Centenary), the program teaches horsemanship and horseback riding skills to children and adults with disabilities, while enhancing related goals such as balance, strength, and sensory integration.
|
|
|
|
Save the Date, Dec. 12, For Free HWS Christmas Concert
In the spirit of the holiday season, the celebrated Hanover Wind Symphony will present a free Christmas concert, called “Holidays with Hanover,” on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. The concert will take place at Memorial Junior School, 61 Highland Ave., in Whippany.
|
|
|
|
Keep Healthy for the Holidays
(Family Features) During this year’s holidays, many families are looking forward to celebrating a closer-to-normal season. However, that means staying healthy and keeping all kinds of germs at bay, including seasonal cold and flu bugs.
“With life getting back to normal, we are expecting a more severe cold and flu season than we encountered last year,” said Dr. Jennifer Caudle, family physician. “It’s important to both take preventative measures and stay prepared for keeping symptoms at bay. I recommend looking for over-the-counter medicines with active ingredients like dextromethorphan and guaifenesin, which help relieve both cough and chest congestion.”
|
|
|
|
Morris County School of Technology Unveils New Lab for The Academy for Biotechnology
Students, faculty, parents, and industry partners recently gathered to celebrate the opening of a brand-new, state-of-the-art biotechnology lab at the Morris County School of Technology in Denville. The lab, designed in collaboration with industry professionals, will serve as the primary learning space for students in the Academy for Biotechnology.
|
|
|
|
Discuss the Physiology of Children’s Behavior
Family therapist Kris Imbrie will discuss the physiology underlying children’s behavioral issues at the next meeting of the Project Sussex Kids Steering Committee, Wednesday, November 10th, 10:00 a.m. at Project Self-Sufficiency. Imbrie is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who specializes in trauma recovery, child behavioral problems, and domestic abuse. Parents, caregivers, educators, and community members who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are invited to attend in person. Childcare is available for those in need.
|
|
|
|
Celebrate the Holidays with Special Centerpieces
(Family Features) Few things bring family and friends together quite like the holidays, and serving up an elegant, seasonal meal centered around a mouthwatering main dish is a recipe for creating lasting memories with the ones you love.
Forging a fabulous holiday experience for the special people in your life starts with choosing a flavorful, tender cut of meat to serve as the centerpiece of the meal. Hand-cut by expert butchers, an option like Spiral-Sliced Ham from Omaha Steaks can serve as the focal point of a memorable holiday dinner. Flash frozen to capture freshness and flavor, you can select a standout cut of meat from the comfort of your home and have it delivered directly to your door in time to put together a tender, juicy main course.
|
|
|
|
Make the Holidays Colorful: Creative Gift Ideas for Children
(Family Features) Seeing a child’s face light up with excitement during the holiday season is a sight that can bring feelings of joy to everyone gathered around to celebrate.
Though many wish lists are filled with tech gadgets and gizmos, gifts that allow kids to explore their artistic sides and foster imaginative play are still popular picks as well. For example, options like these from the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie line can spark young imaginations and encourage children to express themselves creatively and colorfully. A perfect option for animal lovers, these themed playsets allow girls and boys to unlock endless hours of playful fun as they color, wash and color their pets again.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|