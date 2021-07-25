My Life Online July 26, 2021

Great Tech t Help You Make the Most of Summer 2021

(StatePoint) This year more than most, people want to go on adventures and enjoy all life has to offer. Use these tech tools to help you explore and enjoy the long summer days:

• Pool party jams: Who says electronics and water don’t mix? Get yourself a set of floating speakers and bring the music directly to you and your friends while you’re in the water. Whether you’re pumping up the jams at a pool party or taking a dip in a lake, speakers that are designed to withstand full immersion can be a game changer for all your water-based recreation.