My Life Online July 26, 2021

Great Tech t Help You Make the Most of Summer 2021
(StatePoint) This year more than most, people want to go on adventures and enjoy all life has to offer. Use these tech tools to help you explore and enjoy the long summer days:
• Pool party jams: Who says electronics and water don’t mix? Get yourself a set of floating speakers and bring the music directly to you and your friends while you’re in the water. Whether you’re pumping up the jams at a pool party or taking a dip in a lake, speakers that are designed to withstand full immersion can be a game changer for all your water-based recreation.
MBA Student Donates Hair, Raises Funds for Kids with Hair Loss
Dhillon Barbetti recalls walking past the closed barber shops during the lockdown and remarking to a friend that he wanted to use the time to grow his hair out.
He had let his hair grow once before to donate to those in need, but this time he wanted to take his effort’s a step further by raising money for a good cause. “I feel very lucky in my life. During COVID a lot of people’s lives changed and nothing crazy happened to me. I wanted to give a gift of giving,” said Barbetti, a graduate student in the Caldwell University MBA program and a catcher on the CU men’s baseball team.
OPINION: Biden’s Wild Murder and Jim Crow Accusations
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
Liberals boasted that the election of Joe Biden meant a return to sober, restrained presidential rhetoric and an end to unhinged mean tweets. Biden wouldn’t be a divider; he’d be a uniter to get things done. That’s nothing like current reality. But when Biden uncorks crazy hot talk, the media are supportive repeaters.
On July 16, NBC reporter Peter Alexander tossed a softball: “On COVID misinformation, what’s your message to platforms like Facebook?” Biden gave a wild-eyed answer: “They’re killing people.” He said it twice. NBC, as well as CBS and PBS, just passed it along — with some Facebook denial that they were murderers — and no fact-checking or Republican rebuttal emerged. ABC’s “World News Tonight” skipped it, like it was embarrassing.
Plan a Memorable Family Reunion
(Family Features) Family reunions this summer are sure to take on special meaning as families reunite after months apart. Organizing such a momentous event may feel like a lot of work, but thinking of it in smaller pieces can make it easier to manage.
Finding a date that works for everyone may be the biggest hurdle. Once that essential detail is set, start planning your family get-together with these tips from the travel experts at Vrbo:
A Simply Sweet Dessert Bar
(Culinary.net) Finding a unique dessert to impress others can be a tall task. Cakes, brownies and cookies are classics but can be boring and repetitive. When you want something easy, delicious and made to impress, think outside the sweet treat box.
Next time you’re in a pinch for something sweet, try these Sopapilla Bars. They have a sugary, crunchy exterior, but on the inside, they are creamy and delicious.
Budget-Friendly Tips to Celebrate Summer at Home
StatePoint) Summertime is often synonymous with longer days, sweet sunshine and memorable times with friends and family.
Whether it is time spent at backyard cookouts, in the garden or simply basking in the rays, the experts at Dollar General have provided some helpful tips for all your summer entertaining needs.
I Remember Dad: Remembering With Endearing Fondness, A Simple Act of Kindness
By Richard Mabey Jr.
At 67, I am developing a greater appreciation for the people who touched my life, if even for a very short time, and then they were to exit my life, never to be seen again.
In the Winter of 1953, I was but a few months old, having been born in early September of that year. My dad and his brother, Edward, had started their own trucking company. Mabey Brothers Trucking had a terminal in Paterson. Regretfully, in Dad’s latter years, I never drove him to see his old terminal, to reminisce about his years as a young man, in business for himself. Something that now haunts me.
The Randolph Rocks Virtual 5K Raises More Than $17,000
270 individuals and 24 teams joined the Randolph Education Foundation’s Randolph Rocks Virtual 5K between June 4 and 14. The event raised $17,884 and had support from more than 30 businesses and local merchants.
Since 2010, the REF has organized the annual 5K as an effort to rally the community in support of initiatives that promote innovation, creativity, school readiness and wellbeing in the Randolph schools.
Let Tea Take Your for an Adventure
(Family Features) Visiting a new or favorite destination is one way to travel, but that’s not always possible. If you can’t escape to a new location, consider taking a mental break in the comfort of your own home with tea as your companion.
With many different varieties of tea to choose from, you can infuse your journey with flavor while enjoying wellness and relaxation benefits. Enjoy virtual travels – wherever you are – with these tips from the experts at Buddha Teas.
CCM Fall Enrollment Taking Place
County College of Morris (CCM) is getting ready to welcome students back on campus this fall and encouraging individuals not to delay enrolling so they can get the best choice of classes.
Enrollment is now taking place for the Fall Semester, which begin25s September 8. Nationally ranked and affordable, CCM this Fall Semester is offering classes on-campus and online, providing students with the flexibility to best fit college into their schedules.
Project Help’s Everything Party Searching for Vendors
Project Help is calling for cool vendors for the “Everything Party” on October 17, 2021 at the American Legion post 132, Franklin NJ 07461.
What the heck is an “Everything Party”? The party is a celebration of the holidays not able to be celebrated in a meaningful way due to the pandemic. So, we have tossed them into one big party for the community.
OPINION: The Return of the Tax Gap Hype
BY VERONIQUE DE RUGY
Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Veronique de Rugy.
Every policy wonk will tell you that after you live in Washington long enough, you start seeing the same issues reemerge on a regular basis. Common ones are praise for the magical ability of government spending to help pay for itself during recessions and handwringing over the myth of middle-class stagnation. And when Uncle Sam’s coffers are empty, everyone suddenly remembers the so-called tax gap — the difference between the tax revenues Congress expects versus those it actually collects.
So right on cue, calls to reduce the tax gap are back.
Add Powerful Pairings to Your Family’s Plate
(Family Features) Joining loved ones at the family table is an important moment for many, both as a filling way to enjoy a meal and an emotionally satisfying way to catch up on all the day’s events. Make those moments count by combining nutritious ingredients and creating recipes that can quickly become favorites.
As part of the Powerful Pairings initiative – launched by the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, National Pork Board and USA Pulses – this recipe calls for pulses, which include lentils, chickpeas dry peas, and beans; sorghum, similar to rice or quinoa filled with nutrients, texture and taste; and pork, rich in flavor, versatile and sustainable with nutritious qualities.
Project Self-Sufficiency Seeks Donations of New School Supplies
4 Tips to Prepare a Pet-Friendly Fire Safety Plan
(Family Features) After more than a year of nearly constant companionship, many pet parents are preparing to leave their pets at home while they transition back to the office. With more time away from home, it’s important for families to be prepared in the event of a fire.
As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, a vast majority of pet owners (91%) said they will leave pets home alone more often, according to a survey commissioned by Kidde and conducted online by The Harris Poll. Of those, more than 1 in 3 (35%) said they are nervous about doing so.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, 500,000 pets suffer from smoke inhalation and 40,000 die due to home fires.
Partnership Preserves 63 Wooded Acres in Tewksbury
A 63-acre property in the township’s Mountainville section, once approved for a residential subdivision, has been permanently preserved as open space by a public-private partnership.
n June 18, a partnership spearheaded by the Tewksbury Land Trust purchased the land along Water Street for $1.13 million from Christopher and Sarah Treanor. It will be managed as a natural area with public hiking trails, allowing visitors to experience the area’s scenic beauty.
Free HWS Open-Air Concert Rescheduled to Aug. 17
Helping Service Members and spouses Land Post-Military Careers
(StatePoint) Navigating the job market is tricky for any job seeker. For transitioning U.S. service members and military spouses, finding one’s professional footing can be even more challenging.
From frequent relocations and childcare considerations to bias on the part of potential employers, transitioning service members and military spouses face many hurdles that can adversely impact their civilian careers.
