November 2, 2020 Hometown Online

November 2, 2020
Morris County Clerk Hopes to Ease Vote by Mail Fears
By: Megan Roche
2020 has been a year that has been completely out of the ordinary. With COVID-19 and social distancing rules still in effect for many places, voting in the 2020 Presidential election is going to look a bit different. Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi is hoping to ease the voting fears and reassure Morris County residents that their votes will count. Read More
5 Tips for Thanking Your Heroes this Holiday Season
(StatePoint) Those who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of others are rarely in it for recognition. However, in this especially challenging year, the holiday season is a perfect time to not just show these selfless people your appreciation, but also take inspiration from their kindness. Here are five simple ways to thank the everyday heroes in your life.Read More
Ayres/Knuth Call for Volunteers
The Ayres/Knuth Farm Foundation in Denville will hold its Annual Holiday Tree Sale at Union Hill Farms on Cooper Road. We need your help! Read More
From the Left: Opinion: 2020 Campaign: Shortages of Wit and Wisdom
By MARK SHIELDS
This bizarre presidential election year has suffered from acute shortages of both wit and wisdom, a fact that was highlighted for me by the passing of Roberta McCain, the remarkable 108-year-old mother of the Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee. Read More
From the Right: Opinion:
Biden’s Historic ‘Luck’ With a Pusillanimous Press
BY TIM GRAHAM
The political-insider website Axios published a story Wednesday headlined “Joe Biden is the luckiest, least scrutinized frontrunner.” Mike Allen and Hans Nichols declared: “Eight months ago, Joe Biden was in danger of losing the Democratic nomination. Read More
I Remember Dad: Dad’s Love for Motorcycles
In the Summer of 1946, my dad finally departed from Hickam Air Field in Hawaii. The war was over. He was shortly thereafter granted an honorable discharge. Dad was a very patriotic man and signed up for the Reserves in the Army Air Corps. Read More
Dental Implants: I need them, but can’t afford them. What do I do?
Dental implants can be a significant financial investment. I hear quite often, “I can’t afford dental implants, but I know I need them. What are my options?”
The first time I will hear this regarding dental implants is when a person comes to me for help. After listening to what their particular issues are, we’ll present multiple choices. Some include implants, while some don’t. We’ll get to that later.
THE ALBROOK SCHOOL NAMED MONARCH BUTTERFLY WAYSTATION
Fun fact: Monarch Watch issued a Certificate of Appreciation to Albrook for the creation and maintenance of a Monarch Waystation. Monarch Waystations provide milkweeds, nectar plants, and shelter for monarchs throughout their annual cycle of reproduction and migration. Read More
