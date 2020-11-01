November 2, 2020 Hometown Online

November 2, 2020

The Summer of 1969: Reflections With My Father

By Richard Mabey Jr.

Our story so far: It is now Wednesday, late morning, on the twenty-fifth of June of 1969. I walk home, from having bought a Batman comic book at Moe's Sweet Shop

3 Essential Tips to Keep Families Healthy this Fall

(BPT) – For many families across America, fall is viewed as a time to reset and create new rituals, especially with key moments like back-to-school. We all know common routines have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes parenting more challenging than ever. This year, preventing illness at home is part of everyone's focus.

Morris County Clerk Hopes to Ease Vote by Mail Fears

By: Megan Roche

2020 has been a year that has been completely out of the ordinary. With COVID-19 and social distancing rules still in effect for many places, voting in the 2020 Presidential election is going to look a bit different. Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi is hoping to ease the voting fears and reassure Morris County residents that their votes will count.

Improve Your Mental Health with Better Sleep

(Family Features) For some, the holidays may be the happiest season of all, but for others the hectic pace and endless to-do lists can take a real toll on their mental health. This year, the impact is heightened by a global health pandemic.

5 Tips for Thanking Your Heroes this Holiday Season

(StatePoint) Those who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of others are rarely in it for recognition. However, in this especially challenging year, the holiday season is a perfect time to not just show these selfless people your appreciation, but also take inspiration from their kindness. Here are five simple ways to thank the everyday heroes in your life.

Ayres/Knuth Call for Volunteers

The Ayres/Knuth Farm Foundation in Denville will hold its Annual Holiday Tree Sale at Union Hill Farms on Cooper Road. We need your help!

From the Left: Opinion: 2020 Campaign: Shortages of Wit and Wisdom

By MARK SHIELDS

This bizarre presidential election year has suffered from acute shortages of both wit and wisdom, a fact that was highlighted for me by the passing of Roberta McCain, the remarkable 108-year-old mother of the Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee.

From the Right: Opinion:

Biden’s Historic ‘Luck’ With a Pusillanimous Press

BY TIM GRAHAM

The political-insider website Axios published a story Wednesday headlined "Joe Biden is the luckiest, least scrutinized frontrunner." Mike Allen and Hans Nichols declared: "Eight months ago, Joe Biden was in danger of losing the Democratic nomination.

I Remember Dad: Dad’s Love for Motorcycles

In the Summer of 1946, my dad finally departed from Hickam Air Field in Hawaii. The war was over. He was shortly thereafter granted an honorable discharge. Dad was a very patriotic man and signed up for the Reserves in the Army Air Corps.

Dental Implants: I need them, but can’t afford them. What do I do?

Dental implants can be a significant financial investment. I hear quite often, “I can’t afford dental implants, but I know I need them. What are my options?”

The first time I will hear this regarding dental implants is when a person comes to me for help. After listening to what their particular issues are, we’ll present multiple choices. Some include implants, while some don’t. We’ll get to that later.

Read More

CCM

THE ALBROOK SCHOOL NAMED MONARCH BUTTERFLY WAYSTATION

Fun fact: Monarch Watch issued a Certificate of Appreciation to Albrook for the creation and maintenance of a Monarch Waystation. Monarch Waystations provide milkweeds, nectar plants, and shelter for monarchs throughout their annual cycle of reproduction and migration.

How to shake up mealtime: 10 creative kitchen ideas

(BPT) – Due to quarantine and social distancing measures, Americans have found themselves cooking at home more than ever. However, after creating some of the same meals week after week, you might be hitting a home-cooking rut. To shake things up in the kitchen, consider these 10 ways to add excitement and creativity to your dishes.

5 Must-do Home Improvements for Fall

(BPT) – The average American home has nine DIY jobs that need to be tackled, according to a study conducted by Porch.com. Fall is the perfect time to give your home a little TLC and start checking off projects on your to-do list.

Wayne Interfaith Network Autumn Food Drives

