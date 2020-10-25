October 26, 2020 Online Hometown

|
October 26, 2020
I Remember Dad: Cherished Be, The Golden Era
In the process of writing these true-life stories of “I Remember Dad” I have been become more aware, than ever, of the strange and bewildering fact that Dad and I both spent our boyhood years, living on the plot of earth that rolled out from Route 202 and extended all the way to the still, murky waters of the old Morris Canal. At one time, before the land was all broken up, the original deed that my great grandparents held consisted of 26 acres. Read Mor
From the Left: Opinion: Painfully Public and Publicly Painful
By MARK SHIELDS
When I was a younger man — shortly after the cooling of the Earth — I worked in and managed political campaigns. In addition to Ohio Gov. John Gilligan and Boston Mayor Kevin H. White, I worked on the presidential campaigns of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy of New York, Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine, and Rep. Morris K. Udall of Arizona, as well as the vice presidential run of Sargent Shriver. Read More
From the Right: Opinion:
PBS: Propaganda for Biden Service
BY TIM GRAHAM
Here’s Exhibit A for how shameless PBS looks during the fall presidential election campaign. On Sept. 22, PBS “Frontline” aired a two-hour documentary on the presidential election called “The Choice,” as it does every four years. Read More
The Summer of 1969: Returning to the Old Tree Fort
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Our story so far: It is now Wednesday, late morning, on the twenty-fifth of June of 1969. I had just given my article, about what scouting meant to me, to Mr. Marino, the Editor-in-Chief of the Lincoln Park Journal. I was so very happy that Mr. Marino liked my article and told me that he planned on publishing in his next edition. Read More
Dental Bridges, Dentures, & Implants: What’s The Difference?
Very often, people need to replace missing teeth or teeth that will be extracted shortly. Bridges, dentures, and implants are the most common ways to accomplish this, but what are the differences?
THE ALBROOK SCHOOL NAMED MONARCH BUTTERFLY WAYSTATION
Fun fact: Monarch Watch issued a Certificate of Appreciation to Albrook for the creation and maintenance of a Monarch Waystation. Monarch Waystations provide milkweeds, nectar plants, and shelter for monarchs throughout their annual cycle of reproduction and migration. Read More
