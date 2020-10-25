October 26, 2020 Online issue My Life

I Remember Dad: Cherished Be, The Golden Era In the process of writing these true-life stories of “I Remember Dad” I have been become more aware, than ever, of the strange and bewildering fact that Dad and I both spent our boyhood years, living on the plot of earth that rolled out from Route 202 and extended all the way to the still, murky waters of the old Morris Canal. At one time, before the land was all broken up, the original deed that my great grandparents held consisted of 26 acres. Read More