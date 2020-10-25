October 26, 2020 Online issue My Life

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Summer of 1969: Returning to the Old Tree Fort
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Our story so far: It is now Wednesday, late morning, on the twenty-fifth of June of 1969. I had just given my article, about what scouting meant to me, to Mr. Marino, the Editor-in-Chief of the Lincoln Park Journal. I was so very happy that Mr. Marino liked my article and told me that he planned on publishing in his next edition. Read More
|
THE ALBROOK SCHOOL NAMED MONARCH BUTTERFLY WAYSTATION
Fun fact: Monarch Watch issued a Certificate of Appreciation to Albrook for the creation and maintenance of a Monarch Waystation. Monarch Waystations provide milkweeds, nectar plants, and shelter for monarchs throughout their annual cycle of reproduction and migration. Read More
|
|
|
|
Financial Tips to Help Prepare for the Unexpected
(Family Features) Over the past year, most people have noticed how truly unpredictable life can be. While it’s impossible to predict what the next few months have in store, practicing a few fundamental financial skills can help you and your family prepare for whatever comes next. Read More
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Richard Mabey Jr
It was the Halloween of 1961, I had just turned eight years old the month before. I made my own Halloween costume that year. It was made out of a large, brown paper bag, that the grocery stores used to use to pack your groceries in. I painted the paper bag, white, and pasted colorful stars all over it. I painted some tin cans and tied them with long string to my newly created astronaut helmet. The idea was to create some futuristic battery packs to my astronaut outfit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morris County Clerk Hopes to Ease Vote by Mail Fears
By: Megan Roche
2020 has been a year that has been completely out of the ordinary. With COVID-19 and social distancing rules still in effect for many places, voting in the 2020 Presidential election is going to look a bit different. Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi is hoping to ease the voting fears and reassure Morris County residents that their votes will count. Read More
|
5 Do’s and Don’ts of Fire Safety
(BPT) – A fire department responds to a fire every 24 seconds, and a small flame can turn into a major fire rapidly. With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it is important to be ready before disaster strikes. Read More
|
I Remember Dad: Cherished Be, The Golden Era
In the process of writing these true-life stories of “I Remember Dad” I have been become more aware, than ever, of the strange and bewildering fact that Dad and I both spent our boyhood years, living on the plot of earth that rolled out from Route 202 and extended all the way to the still, murky waters of the old Morris Canal. At one time, before the land was all broken up, the original deed that my great grandparents held consisted of 26 acres. Read More
|
Dental Bridges, Dentures, & Implants: What’s The Difference?
Very often, people need to replace missing teeth or teeth that will be extracted shortly. Bridges, dentures, and implants are the most common ways to accomplish this, but what are the differences?
|
5 Fall Tips for Protecting Your Pet’s Health
(BPT) – Whether fall is when you switch out your exercise regimen or schedule your annual flu shot, staying healthy is at the top of most “to do” lists right now. Just remember your four-legged family members when considering seasonal changes to your wellness program. Fall is the perfect time to take steps to keep pets healthy, too. Read More
|
Tips for Landing a Job in the COVID-19 Era
(BPT) – The job hunt after college is exhilarating and emotional while at the same time stressful and exhausting. Adding a global pandemic into the mix threatens to upend the process for the nearly 4 million 2020 graduates. Read More
|
Special Needs Athletic Program Applauds Volunteer Service
The Presidential Service award is an award reserved for dedicated volunteers who take giving back very seriously. For 6 Morris County teens, being a mentor for SNAP (Special Needs Athletic Program) has given them an opportunity to provide friendship to individuals with special needs at weekly sports clinics. Read More
|
|
|
|
Eco-Friendly Home Cleaning Hacks
(StatePoint) With families spending more time at home, messes are on repeat and cleanups are often an hourly routine. At the same time, many households are looking to reduce their environmental impact affordably. Read More
|
PBS: Propaganda for Biden Service
BY TIM GRAHAM
Here’s Exhibit A for how shameless PBS looks during the fall presidential election campaign. On Sept. 22, PBS “Frontline” aired a two-hour documentary on the presidential election called “The Choice,” as it does every four years. Read More
|
From the Left: Opinion: Painfully Public and Publicly Painful
By MARK SHIELDS
When I was a younger man — shortly after the cooling of the Earth — I worked in and managed political campaigns. In addition to Ohio Gov. John Gilligan and Boston Mayor Kevin H. White, I worked on the presidential campaigns of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy of New York, Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine, and Rep. Morris K. Udall of Arizona, as well as the vice presidential run of Sargent Shriver. Read More
|