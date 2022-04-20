April 25, 2022 My Life Online Edition

|
|
|
|
|
|
Attention Business Owners reach Over 80,000 Opt In Emails
to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com
Next issue May 3, Deadline April 27
Go to www.iwantmypaper.com to sign up to receive your free copy!
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW
To Advertise Call Joe
973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online
April 25, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
CCM Receives $172,500 Grant to Provide No-Cost Opportunity to Prepare for a Well-Paying Career
|
Individuals who have struggled to find a pathway to a rewarding career now have a no-cost opportunity at County College of Morris (CCM) to prepare for a well-paying job by taking part in a grant-funded program to become an apprentice in advanced manufacturing.
The $172,500 grant, from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, will allow 30 participants to take part in the college’s pre-apprenticeship CareerAdvance USA Boot Camp at no cost, covering the entire $3,750 fee. The Boot Camp prepares students to take part in CCM’s Advanced Manufacturing Apprenticeship program, offered through its Center for Workforce Development. Additionally, during the course of the Boot Camp, the grant will provide students with a weekly stipend to help them pay for such expenses as rent, transportation, childcare or whatever else they need to cover.
|
CCM Foundation to Hold In-Person Gala with a Western Twist
|
|
|
|
Put on your cowboy boots and get ready for some fun by reserving your place at the County College of Morris (CCM) Foundation Better in Blue Jeans Ball, to be held in-person on Friday, May 13, at Alstede Farms in Chester.
Better in Blue Jeans is going to be packed with lots of activity and enjoyment — live bluegrass, bourbon tasting, line dancing, games, special photo opportunities and a buffet dinner.
|
|
|
|
West Orange High School Junior Named AFJROTC Outstanding Cadet Of The Year In New Jersey
|
West Orange High School junior Delaney Kerr has been named the AFJROTC Outstanding Cadet of the Year in New Jersey.
“This is a big award for Cadet First Lieutenant Kerr,” said WOHS Junior Air Force ROTC Commander, Major Joseph Marchesini.
|
‘A Ritchie Boy’: Author to Spotlight Amazing Story, Told In Historical Novel, Based on Her Father’s Experience
|
|
|
|
Linda Kass, author of “A Ritchie Boy,” a moving and memorable novel in stories–inspired by her own father’s life–will give a fascinating and thought-provoking presentation, sponsored by the nonprofit National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), West Morris Section, about her book on Tuesday, April 26, at 7 p.m., via Zoom. The program, which is free of charge, is part of the “Unlikely Jewish Heroes” series being presented by the organization’s Programming Committee this spring, under the leadership of Debbie Schwartz of Mendham.
|
Local authors to discuss latest Family and Children’s books
|
|
|
|
Family-related books and children’s stories may be needed more today than ever. The Packanack Community Church, 120 Lake Drive East in Wayne resumes its Coffeehouse Speaker Series on Saturday, May 14th at 7:00 p.m. with a special event: Reading is Power: A Night of Words, Written, Shared, and Lived with two Wayne authors, Jennifer C. Kelly and Stephen Rusiniak, who write about children’s issues and family life, and will offer a glimpse into what has inspired their writings, the publishing process, and their new books covering such topics as emotional intelligence and inclusion.
|
All Veteran’s Memorial Holding Spring Clean Up
|
|
|
|
The All Veterans Memorial will be holding their Semi-Annual Spring Clean-up on 14 – 15 May 2022 from 0800 to 1600 at the AVM Ceremonial Complex at Turkey Brook Park; 30 Flanders Road, Budd Lake, NJ 07828.
We will be working on the final phase of the complex; The Reflection Sanctum or better known as prayer garden. Refreshments and lunch will be provided.
|
CCM Dover College Students Develop Walking Trail
|
|
|
|
Residents of Dover and the surrounding area now have a new walking trail to enjoy as a result of the efforts of the middle and high school students taking part in the County College of Morris Dover College Promise (DCP) program.
Along with receiving college readiness training, working with mentors and taking part in workshops, DCP students also perform community service work.
|
|
|
|
I Remember Mom: Hold Dear To Heart, The Old Rock Wall
|
By Richard Mabey Jr.
In the early 1920’s, my maternal grandfather, Edmund C. Kemmerer began building a rock wall that would eventually run along the front yard of his entire home on the 600 block of Boonton Avenue. Grandpa worked for himself, as an electrician. In his spare time, he worked earnestly and diligently on building this incredible rock wall.
My grandfather did have the help of some neighbors, now and then. Specifically, Mr. Hill who lived in the stately home directly across the street. And, Grandpa also had help building his rock wall from Mr. Baker, who lived right next to Grandpa, on the right-hand side of the Kemmerer Homestead.
|
Washington Native Serves Aboard USS Harry S. Truman
|
|
|
|
Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Lawrence Lipka, right, from Washington, New Jersey, stands watch on the landing signals officer platform on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 13, 2022.
|
CCM Graduate Impresses New Jersey Career Consortium
|
|
|
|
County College of Morris (CCM) alumna Alexandra Quintero is being named the New Jersey Career Center Consortium (NJC3) Intern of the Year. NJC3 serves as a model for academic-employer partnerships with a focus on increasing the competency and professionalism of college career centers. Quintero will receive her award at the NJC3 Conference on Friday, April 28, via real-time virtual event at 2 p.m.
Quintero has been interning for the Spring Street Community Development Corporation in Morristown. Since April 2021, she has been a member of the caring team working on the Healthy Women Healthy Families Program.
|
Christ Church Newton Presents Concert to Support Ukraine
|
|
|
|
The Hevreh Ensemble will offer a concert to raise funds to aid the citizens of Ukraine at Christ Church Newton, Saturday, April 30th, 7:00 p.m. The Hevreh Ensemble’s four classically trained musicians are of Jewish heritage, and they perform compositions by group member Jeff Adler. The Hevreh Ensemble’s unique repertoire is influenced by jazz, classical, Eastern European, Jewish folk traditions, and Native American work.
|
May 14th is International Day in Hackettstown
|
|
|
|
Take an adventure through Hackettstown. Main Street will be closed and filled with a family friendly event highlighting Hackettstown’s diverse culture with kid’s activities, crafts, live entertainment, a Tricky Tray, small plate food tastings and more.
Tricky Tray Fundraiser on Saturday, May 14, 2022 (18 and over please) at the Hackettstown Community Center, 292 Main Street.
Doors open at 3 pm.
Drawing will take place at 5:30 pm.
Please visit www.hackettstownbid.com for details
|
|
|
|
|
|
Questions? Contact us today 973-809-4784
joe@mylifepublications.com
|