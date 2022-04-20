April 25, 2022 My Life Online Edition

Individuals who have struggled to find a pathway to a rewarding career now have a no-cost opportunity at County College of Morris (CCM) to prepare for a well-paying job by taking part in a grant-funded program to become an apprentice in advanced manufacturing.

The $172,500 grant, from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, will allow 30 participants to take part in the college’s pre-apprenticeship CareerAdvance USA Boot Camp at no cost, covering the entire $3,750 fee. The Boot Camp prepares students to take part in CCM’s Advanced Manufacturing Apprenticeship program, offered through its Center for Workforce Development. Additionally, during the course of the Boot Camp, the grant will provide students with a weekly stipend to help them pay for such expenses as rent, transportation, childcare or whatever else they need to cover.