My Life Online Edition May 10, 2021

By on No Comment

 

New Years Celebration

Attention Business Owners reach Over 80,000 Opt In Emails

to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com

Next issue May 24, Deadline Wednesday May 19

Go to www.iwantmypaper.com to sign up to receive your free copy!

SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW

To Advertise Call Joe

973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online

May 10, 2021

CCM Professor’s Personal Training Business Named The Best in Hunterdon County

Roxbury Community Comes Together To Clean Up

Everyone and everything has been affected by the extra pounds from “Quarantine 15”, but Roxbury is now over 2,900 pounds lighter!

Lucky 13 for PCTVS Consumer Bowl Team

OPINION: None Dare Call It Socialism?

From the right

BY TIM GRAHAM

Stephen Collinson is well-known among conservatives as the most hackneyed of the hacks at CNN. The CNN Politics Twitter account promoted his latest online essay with the words “President Biden to showcase his moderate radicalism in his big congressional address.”

“Moderate radicalism”? Doesn’t that make about as much sense as “quiet loudness”?

Another Great Project by Boonton Main Street Design Team Volunteers

Thanks to the hard work of Boonton Main Street, Inc. Design Team members Suzanne Guerin, Mark Hettrich, and Dave Woodhull, a beautiful new planter bed now greets visitors as they enter Boonton’s

How a surprising discovery led to a new cancer screening test

 (BPT) – You may have heard the story about how penicillin was discovered by accident: A Scottish researcher studying the influenza virus came back from vacation to find mold on a culture plate that actually prevented the growth of staphylococci bacteria. 

I Remember Dad: Ne’er Be Forgotten, The Haunting Barracks of Fort McClellan

By Richard Mabey Jr.

Prior to enlisting in the United States Army, Lincoln Park was the entire world to my beloved father. Even to travel to Boonton was a big deal. At the age of 17, my dad saw his mother cry as she got the telegram that her son, Edward, was lost at sea.

Planning a Joyful Summer Escape

Laurelwood Arboretum Hosts Girl Scout Project Day

Girl Scout Troop 95876 held a project day at Laurelwood Arboretum. The older girls instructed the Brownies and Daisies about pollinator plants. Then they all planted

Byram Middle School Student Makes Whopping Donation to Project Self-Sufficiency

Middle school student Rylee Petrucelli recently donated hundreds of packages of feminine care products to the food pantry at Project Self-Sufficiency. The items will be distributed to local women in need through The Food Pantry

Roxbury Recognized with the 100% Club Award

Roxbury High School and Eisenhower Middle School, in Roxbury Township, were recently recognized with the 100% Club Award for 2020 by the New Jersey Technology and Engineering Educators Association. 100% Club schools have their entire department as members of NJTEEA.

OPINION: The FDA’s Slippery Slope Toward Mandating Raw Broccoli for Breakfast

BY VERONIQUE DE RUGY

Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Veronique de Rugy.

If it doesn’t look like avocado toast, you can’t have it. That’s the message I get loud and clear from Uncle Sam when I read story after story about the Food and Drug Administration’s latest foray into stopping ordinary Americans from doing what ordinary Americans like to do.

Make Health a Priority When Remodeling

Morris County Starts Sixth Year of Recreational Trail Construction Grants Program

Nearly $1.6 million in grants for recreational trails will be available to Morris County’s 39 municipalities through the 2021 Morris County Trail Construction Grant Program

Denville Rotary Club Sponsors Paper Goods & Toiletries Drive

The Denville Rotary Club is holding a paper goods and toiletries drive from

9 am–noon on Saturday, May 15th at the Municipal Building, 1 St. Mary’s Place. The drive benefits the Denville Social Services Department food pantry.

Heath Village COO/Administrator Mary Ellen Bove appointed to NJ’s Special Task Force on Direct Care Workforce Retention and Recruitment

Heath Village Retirement Community is pleased to announce the appointment of Chief Operating Officer and Administrator Mary Ellen Bove to New Jersey’s newly created Special Task Force on Direct Care Workforce Retention and Recruitment

How to Create a Realistic Budget

Project Self-Sufficiency Receives Acme Grant for Food Distribution

(Family Features) A budget is one of the most important financial tools in your arsenal, but budgeting isn’t one size fits all. In order to be successful, your budget should reflect your income and spending, but also your desires and need to live a balanced life.

Learn to build a realistic budget with these tips from the financial experts at First Boulevard, a Black-owned digital bank with a mission to

Embrace these 10 habits to catch more and bigger fish this year

(BPT) – If you’re among the 50 million Americans who plan to wet a line this year, there’s no doubt that as you wait to feel that familiar tug at the end of your fishing line this summer, you’ll ask yourself, “How can I catch more fish and bigger fish?”

Ever since people started to enjoy sport fishing, they’ve been asking that question. It’s a question some of the most recognized names in fishing are often asked — anglers such as Al Lindner, Tony Roach, Mike Iaconelli, Ott DeFoe and Jacob Wheeler.

Raritan Headwaters gets RBC tech grant to boost stream monitoring program 

Wild West City to highlight Civil War start 160 years ago with Hackettstown reenactors

FOLLOW US
Facebook

Questions? Contact us today 973-809-4784

joe@mylifepublications.com

 

My Life Online Edition May 10, 2021 added by on
View all posts by new_view_media →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.