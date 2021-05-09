My Life Online Edition May 10, 2021

Stephen Collinson is well-known among conservatives as the most hackneyed of the hacks at CNN. The CNN Politics Twitter account promoted his latest online essay with the words “President Biden to showcase his moderate radicalism in his big congressional address.”
“Moderate radicalism”? Doesn’t that make about as much sense as “quiet loudness”?
I Remember Dad: Ne’er Be Forgotten, The Haunting Barracks of Fort McClellan
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Prior to enlisting in the United States Army, Lincoln Park was the entire world to my beloved father. Even to travel to Boonton was a big deal. At the age of 17, my dad saw his mother cry as she got the telegram that her son, Edward, was lost at sea.
Byram Middle School Student Makes Whopping Donation to Project Self-Sufficiency
Middle school student Rylee Petrucelli recently donated hundreds of packages of feminine care products to the food pantry at Project Self-Sufficiency. The items will be distributed to local women in need through The Food Pantry
Roxbury High School and Eisenhower Middle School, in Roxbury Township, were recently recognized with the 100% Club Award for 2020 by the New Jersey Technology and Engineering Educators Association. 100% Club schools have their entire department as members of NJTEEA.
OPINION: The FDA’s Slippery Slope Toward Mandating Raw Broccoli for Breakfast
BY VERONIQUE DE RUGY
If it doesn’t look like avocado toast, you can’t have it. That’s the message I get loud and clear from Uncle Sam when I read story after story about the Food and Drug Administration’s latest foray into stopping ordinary Americans from doing what ordinary Americans like to do.
Heath Village COO/Administrator Mary Ellen Bove appointed to NJ’s Special Task Force on Direct Care Workforce Retention and Recruitment
Heath Village Retirement Community is pleased to announce the appointment of Chief Operating Officer and Administrator Mary Ellen Bove to New Jersey’s newly created Special Task Force on Direct Care Workforce Retention and Recruitment
Project Self-Sufficiency Receives Acme Grant for Food Distribution
