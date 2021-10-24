My Life Online Edition October 25, 2021

|
Brookside Community Club Hosting Holiday Boutique
The 24th annual Brookside Community Club Holiday Boutique will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 9am until 3:30 pm at the Brookside Community Club in Mendham Twp. on Main St. across from the Brookside Post Office.
Hanover Wind Symphony to Present Free Winds of Change Concert October 27 in Whippany
In tune with these changing times, the renowned Hanover Wind Symphony (HWS) will present a free concert, called “Winds of Change,” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Memorial Junior School, 61 Highland Ave., in Whippany.
I Remember Dad: The Brother in Spirit
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Tommy was my father’s best friend, when Dad was at Hickam Airfield in Hawaii, during the Second World War. They were like Batman and Robin, when it came to driving their fuel truck around Hickam and then fueling up B-25 Bomber Planes and P-51 Mustang Fighter Planes.
Sparta native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s “Silent Service”
By Alvin Plexico, Navy Office of Community Outreach
A Sparta, New Jersey, native is serving aboard USS Pennsylvania, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Tweed serves as a machinist’s mate and joined the Navy to use the skills he gained in the civilian world to serve a higher purpose.
CCM Class of 2020 Healthcare Students Exceed National Pass Rates
Healthcare graduates from the Class of 2020 at County College of Morris (CCM) had among the nation’s highest pass rates on their professional exams, continuing the trend of CCM alumni exceeding average pass rates around the country. Graduates of CCM’s nursing, radiography and respiratory therapy programs had pass rates higher than national averages.
Project Self-Sufficiency Seeks Donations for Thanksgiving
Project Self-Sufficiency is soliciting assistance for hundreds of low-income families who need a little extra help this season, by asking area residents and organizations to donate traditional Thanksgiving food, or to donate funds towards the purchase of food.
Surrogate Heather Darling Honored for Leadership and Service
Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling was honored at Employment Horizons’ Annual Recognition Dinner on October 14, 2021. Surrogate Darling served as the Honorary Chair of the event and was also the recipient of Employment Horizons’ Government Advocacy Award. Employment Horizons (EH) recognized Darling as an ardent supporter of EH for many years dating back to her time as a Morris County Freeholder and now as Surrogate
Morris Museum Exhibition Explores the Mystery of the “Stowed Away” Ukulele On view October 29, 2021 – March 6, 2022
Stowed Away: A Traveling Philographist and His Arctic Uke explores the story behind the ukulele that “stowed-away” on Admiral Richard Byrd’s North-Pole flight of 1926. Featuring Richard Konter’s original ukulele alongside its reproduction, the exhibition reveals recent discoveries about the instrument using advanced imaging techniques.
Light up the night at RHA’s Lantern Walk on Nov. 7
As the days grow shorter and the sun sets earlier, the public is invited to light up the night at Raritan Headwaters Association’s annual Lantern Walk on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Fairview Farm Wildlife Preserve at 2121 Larger Cross Road in Bedminster.
Wayne Interfaith Network Autumn Food Drives
The New Jersey Highlands Coalition will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting on October 13 featuring a keynote speech about climate change and mitigation strategies from New Jersey State Climatologist, Dr. David Robinson. Members of the general public are invited to attend the free event over Zoom.
Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center Announces New Executive Committee for 2021-2022
The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center (WAMMC) today announced the Executive Committee for 2021-2022. WAMMC has a strong 125-year history of providing financial and service support to Morristown Medical Center to enable it to respond to the changing healthcare needs of the community,
Morris County Commits $600,000 to MPAC Performing Arts School
The Morris County Board of County Commissioners and the Mayo Performing Arts Center announced that Morris County has committed $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to rebuild and re-establish MPAC’s educational programs and renowned Performing Arts School, which had been serving 40,000 students and families in the region prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hall of Fame inductee’s first reaction to Warren: ‘Where are We?‘
As Green Ribbon Week came to a close in West Orange, the West Orange STOP Suicide Advocacy Coalition (WOSAC), faculty and staff of WOHS, and the family of Class of 2011 graduate Zach Massader gathered to dedicate a Serenity Bench in his honor on Sept. 24 in the Senior Courtyard at West Orange High School.
Green Ribbon Week is tied into September’s National Suicide Prevention Month, with mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members uniting to promote suicide prevention and awareness.
Lake Hopatcong Train Station project wins preservation award
The Lake Hopatcong Foundation was presented with a Preservation Project Award for the Lake Hopatcong Train Station project last night, October 13, at Preservation New Jersey’s 2021 New Jersey Historic Preservation Awards. The award was one of fifteen presented at the ceremony held at the 1867 Sanctuary in Ewing, New Jersey.
Vanguard Theater to Explore Stigmas around Mental Illness in a Novel Production of Next to Normal
Vanguard Theater announces the cast and creative team for its Mainstage production of the Pulitzer Prize–winning musical, Next to Normal.
Erica Dorfler stars as Diana. Erica made her Broadway debut in the 2010 Tony Award‐winning hit Memphis, followed by the Tony, Grammy and Olivier
In New Jersey’s Thriving Equine Industry, this Centenary University Professor is King of The Hill
Michael Dowling’s career in the equine industry is riding high with the opening of The Hill, a horse farm in the heart of New Jersey’s prestigious Essex Hunt country. Located in Far Hills, the facility offers a top equine training program and state-of-the-art systems for both horses and riders. An assistant professor of equine studies at Centenary University, Dowling has ensured that his latest business venture is opening doors to Centenary students seeking to broaden their experience in the industry.
NAHS Creates Painted Pumpkins to Draw Foot Traffic Downtown
The Chatham High School National Art Honor Society (NAHS) has been busy preparing for the Halloween season this year. In an effort to encourage members of the community to visit downtown, CHS students have been diligently creating painted and decorative pumpkins that will be displayed by local businesses in downtown Chatham.
