My Life Online Edition October 25, 2021

Sparta native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s “Silent Service”

By Alvin Plexico, Navy Office of Community Outreach

A Sparta, New Jersey, native is serving aboard USS Pennsylvania, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Tweed serves as a machinist’s mate and joined the Navy to use the skills he gained in the civilian world to serve a higher purpose.