November 9, 2020 Hometown Online

|
|
|
|
|
|
Attention Business Owners reach Over 90,000 Opt In Emails
to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com
Next issue November 23 Deadline Wednesday November 418
Go to www.iwantmypaper.com to sign up to receive your free copy
|
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW
To Advertise Call Joe
973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online
November 9, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
CCM to Hold Grand Opening for its Advanced Manufacturing Center
County College of Morris (CCM) has scheduled a virtual grand opening for its Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) to celebrate the facility’s role in addressing the needs of industry. Read More
|
Is this the right time to switch careers? Many people are discovering passions during the pandemic
(BPT) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people in countless ways. From quarantine and social distancing to remote working, furlough and job loss, many people are reassessing how they spend their time and make money. Turning proverbial lemons into lemonade, people of all ages and backgrounds have decided to pivot their careers to do something that they truly enjoy. Read More
|
|
|
|
Get Personal with Your Workplace Benefits
(Family Features) Choosing employee benefits during annual enrollment is often one of the most important financial decisions you make each year. Read More
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building Children’s Emotional Resilience Amid Uncertainty
(Family Features) For parents facing uncertain school schedules, new ways of working and concerns about the health and safety of their families, life in a pandemic is stressful enough. Add in the potential for children to feel overwhelmed or unable to cope with the unfamiliar and many families feel they are in no-win situations. Read More
|
|
|
|
Thoughts and Reflections
This is the first of my new column, “Thoughts and Reflections.” It is a bit of a departure from my usual style of writing an autobiographical story line. Rather, it will be a kind “in the moment” kind of column. Not to be political, but rather just a series of observations, feelings, and thoughts of what seems to have become a rapidly changing society. Read More
|
Are there benefits to buying a timeshare in this day and age?
(BPT) – Once upon a time, if you said you owned a timeshare, you might get a side eye from a well-meaning friend who was concerned you caved to a hard sell for a vacation option. But times have changed, and a quiet revolution in the industry now shows that timeshares can be a savvy vacation strategy. Read More
|
|
|
|
|
|
I Remember Dad: Spark Plugs
What is it that haunts us in the unique, distinct, and amazingly individual way that tears into the deepest chambers of our heart, mind, and inner being? So much so, that it seems ingrained in the inner fiber and structure of our DNA. Read More
|
ROOT CANAL OR IMPLANT?
Root canal. The word itself tends to make patients grimace, but root canals have a good place within dentistry.
Quite often people will come to me requesting an implant over a root canal. They state reasons such as a previous root canal that failed, a root canaled tooth that fractured, or a bad story heard from a friend regarding a root canal that they had done.
|
|
|
|
Serve Up Steak for a Special Seasonal Dish
(Family Features) Enjoying a meal together at the table is surely one of the all-time holiday traditions for many families. Make this holiday season one to remember by turning to a centerpiece that’s tough to top: steak. Read More
|