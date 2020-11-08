November 9, 2020 Hometown Online

Building Children’s Emotional Resilience Amid Uncertainty (Family Features) For parents facing uncertain school schedules, new ways of working and concerns about the health and safety of their families, life in a pandemic is stressful enough. Add in the potential for children to feel overwhelmed or unable to cope with the unfamiliar and many families feel they are in no-win situations. Read More Cedar Grill Troop 236 Supports Washington Township Clean Communities Program American Sons Thoughts and Reflections This is the first of my new column, “Thoughts and Reflections.” It is a bit of a departure from my usual style of writing an autobiographical story line. Rather, it will be a kind “in the moment” kind of column. Not to be political, but rather just a series of observations, feelings, and thoughts of what seems to have become a rapidly changing society. Read More Are there benefits to buying a timeshare in this day and age? (BPT) – Once upon a time, if you said you owned a timeshare, you might get a side eye from a well-meaning friend who was concerned you caved to a hard sell for a vacation option. But times have changed, and a quiet revolution in the industry now shows that timeshares can be a savvy vacation strategy. Read More Gutter Protection