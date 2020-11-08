November 9, 2020 Hometown Online

November 9, 2020

The Summer of 1969: The Trophy Case

Richard Mabey Jr.

Our story so far: It is now Saturday, the morning of the twenty-eighth of June of 1969. I am still working very hard on painting the infamous Thorpe Hall of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, for my Eagle Scout Service Project.

Local Non-Profit Agencies Team Up to Gather New Coats for Families in Need

Cold weather is heading our way and those without warm jackets and coats are already in need of help. Project Self-Sufficiency and Pass it Along, two non-profit agencies located in Sussex County, New Jersey, have teamed up to gather new jackets and coats for children, teens, and adults this fall. Drop off sites have been established around the county making it easy to donate; more schools and businesses are climbing on board the effort daily.

CCM to Hold Grand Opening for its Advanced Manufacturing Center

County College of Morris (CCM) has scheduled a virtual grand opening for its Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) to celebrate the facility's role in addressing the needs of industry.

Is this the right time to switch careers? Many people are discovering passions during the pandemic

(BPT) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people in countless ways. From quarantine and social distancing to remote working, furlough and job loss, many people are reassessing how they spend their time and make money. Turning proverbial lemons into lemonade, people of all ages and backgrounds have decided to pivot their careers to do something that they truly enjoy.

Get Personal with Your Workplace Benefits

(Family Features) Choosing employee benefits during annual enrollment is often one of the most important financial decisions you make each year.

Building Children’s Emotional Resilience Amid Uncertainty

(Family Features) For parents facing uncertain school schedules, new ways of working and concerns about the health and safety of their families, life in a pandemic is stressful enough. Add in the potential for children to feel overwhelmed or unable to cope with the unfamiliar and many families feel they are in no-win situations.

Thoughts and Reflections

This is the first of my new column, "Thoughts and Reflections." It is a bit of a departure from my usual style of writing an autobiographical story line. Rather, it will be a kind "in the moment" kind of column. Not to be political, but rather just a series of observations, feelings, and thoughts of what seems to have become a rapidly changing society.

Are there benefits to buying a timeshare in this day and age?

(BPT) – Once upon a time, if you said you owned a timeshare, you might get a side eye from a well-meaning friend who was concerned you caved to a hard sell for a vacation option. But times have changed, and a quiet revolution in the industry now shows that timeshares can be a savvy vacation strategy.

Make Quality Time Thanksgiving’s Secret Ingredient

(Family Features) Perhaps more than usual, the centerpiece this Thanksgiving won't be the turkey, the stuffing or even family-famous recipes for sweet potato casserole or pumpkin pie. Instead, when gathering around a table with loved ones, the precious moments of togetherness will be what many families treasure most.

I Remember Dad: Spark Plugs

What is it that haunts us in the unique, distinct, and amazingly individual way that tears into the deepest chambers of our heart, mind, and inner being? So much so, that it seems ingrained in the inner fiber and structure of our DNA.

ROOT CANAL OR IMPLANT?

Root canal. The word itself tends to make patients grimace, but root canals have a good place within dentistry.

Quite often people will come to me requesting an implant over a root canal. They state reasons such as a previous root canal that failed, a root canaled tooth that fractured, or a bad story heard from a friend regarding a root canal that they had done.

Read More

CCM

Serve Up Steak for a Special Seasonal Dish

(Family Features) Enjoying a meal together at the table is surely one of the all-time holiday traditions for many families. Make this holiday season one to remember by turning to a centerpiece that's tough to top: steak.

Roxbury Teacher Receives Ambassador Award

Roxbury High School Structural Design and Fabrication Teacher, Frank Caccavale was recently presented the Technology & Engineering Education Ambassador Award from Millersville University at the Technology and Engineering Education Association of Pennsylvania's (TEEAP) remote conference earlier this week.

Home cleaning: Tips for tackling your mess nemesis

(BPT) – You know it has to get done, but you just don't want to. It's been on the to-do list for far too long. You may try to ignore it, dodge it or even cover it up. It's your mess nemesis – your least-favorite cleaning task – and you're dreading having to tackle it.

 

