March 7, 2022

By Richard Mabey Jr.

Once in a lifetime, there comes a journey that changes a person’s life. For me, this journey came in the early Summer of 1986. I was 32 years old. I had left that carefree era of the twenties, and now was entering the doorway to middle age. Mom and I took a sojourn to Western Pennsylvania. It was a journey that changed my life.

In the early Summer of 1986, I was working for a large daily newspaper. I wrote wedding announcements, engagement announcements, church news, scout news, and obituaries. Needless to say, I didn’t get any bylines.