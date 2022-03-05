|
March 7, 2022
I Remember Mom: The Positive Power of Words of Encouragement
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Once in a lifetime, there comes a journey that changes a person’s life. For me, this journey came in the early Summer of 1986. I was 32 years old. I had left that carefree era of the twenties, and now was entering the doorway to middle age. Mom and I took a sojourn to Western Pennsylvania. It was a journey that changed my life.
In the early Summer of 1986, I was working for a large daily newspaper. I wrote wedding announcements, engagement announcements, church news, scout news, and obituaries. Needless to say, I didn’t get any bylines.
Local Business Owners Donate Bags Filled with Supplies to the Homeless
The Morris County Vocational School District offers Share Time programs for Morris County high school students at the Morris County School of Technology in Denville. The share time programs provide half-day specialized career and technical education training as part of a student’s junior and senior year high school program. The programs prepare students for career-related employment and post-secondary placement.
Help Support Ukraine in Mount Olive
Mount Olive Township has set up a donation bin in the Municipal Building and is accepting the following items to help the people of Ukraine:
Blankets/sheets/pillows
Towels
The Benefits of Dogs in the Workplace
(Family Features) As many pet parents return to the office in the new year, they are looking for ways to continue spending time with their furry friends during the workday.
Annual New Jersey Flute Choir Day to be Held at Caldwell University April 3
The annual New Jersey Flute Choir Day will be held Sunday, April 3 at Caldwell University.
The program is open to elementary, junior high, high school, college students, and adults who play the flute and would like to take part in playing ensemble works scored for piccolo, C flute, alto and bass flutes, and the contrabass flute.
Project Self-Sufficiency Program Supports Trauma Survivors, Promotes Prevention
Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with a virtual session on Thursday, March 10th at 5:00 p.m. Participants are invited to explore the Connections Matter curriculum, a program funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and led by Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey designed to engage providers, parents, and community members in building caring connections to improve resiliency. Discussion will focus on understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences and trauma and demonstrate how caring connections serve as a primary buffer in the negative effects of trauma. The training is appropriate for parents and providers raising and teaching school aged children.
U.S. Army Launches March to Service Campaign in Local Communities
The U.S. Army Recruiting Command is gearing up for their annual March to Service, March 21- 31. U.S. Leaders from across the U.S. Army, are focusing on reconnecting with communities to shape the environment and generate community support for the Army by focusing on organizations and individuals who influence young adults eligible to serve in the U.S. Army.
Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum Plant Sale
Pre-sale Now Underway
The annual Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum plant sale will be held this year during Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday, May 7th and Sunday, May 8th. We are now accepting pre-sale orders for specially selected shrubs and grasses, as well as flats of annuals. Shrubs and grasses must be ordered by March 15th. and annual flats by April 21st.
Easy. Affordable Bathroom Upgrades
(Family Features) Long among the most popular areas for homeowners to undertake improvement projects, bathrooms can be some of the easiest rooms in the house to renovate without spending a fortune.
If you’re looking to update one of the most-used spaces in your home, consider these easy and cost-effective ways to give your bathroom a facelift.
Wayne Moves Together Registration Underway
Wayne Township is proud to offer WAYNE MOVES TOGETHER! Wayne Moves Together is a FREE program designed to encourage multigenerational exercise. It involves strength training, cardiorespiratory exercise, flexibility and balance.
A Celebratory Passover Dessert
(Culinary.net) When celebrating with family, there is nearly nothing better than passing a light and sweet dessert around the table. These Simple Macaroons are crisp, dipped in decedent chocolate and a completely scrumptious option for celebrating Passover.
Simple to make and easy to eat, this sweet dessert is a crowd favorite. With a fresh kick of lemon zest and crunch of shredded coconut, they are a bite-sized, delicious way to end your meal.
75 Acres Preserved Along Rockaway Creek in Tewksbury
In a win for the environment and clean water, a 75-acre wooded property along the Rockaway Creek that had been considered for both office and residential development since the 1980s has been permanently preserved.
On Feb. 15, the nonprofit New Jersey Conservation Foundation purchased the property on the southwest corner of the intersection of Route 523 and Interstate 78 for $750,000.
Washington Association of New Jersey’s 148th Annual Meeting
The Washington Association of New Jersey, an organization chartered by the New Jersey Legislature in 1874 to preserve George Washington’s Morristown Headquarters, held its 148th Annual Meeting and celebration of Washington’s birthday at the Madison Hotel on Monday, February 21st. The organization promotes awareness of New Jersey’s Revolutionary War heritage and provides direct support to Morristown National Historical Park. The celebration resumed this year after being held virtually in 2021.
Empowering Girls Globally by Supporting Equitable Access to Education
(Family Features) Sometimes forgotten amidst the pandemic that upended the world is a global learning crisis that forced more than 1.6 billion children out of school.
This immense loss of learning and development resulted in permanent setbacks for an entire generation – disproportionately affecting girls, according to a joint report between UNICEF, UNESCO and the World Bank. More than 10 million girls who left school temporarily as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns may never return. Dropping out of school can negatively impact girls for their entire lives. In terms of child marriage, this pandemic could force 10 million more girls to marry by 2030.
Morris Knolls Set to Debut Mamma Mia
Join Morris Knolls in the Greek Islands as they prepare for Sophie’s Wedding in Mamma Mia! March 17,18 &19th.
Mamma Mia! is based on the songs of ABBA, a Swedish pop/dance group active from 1972 to 1982 and one of the most popular international pop groups of all time.
Roseland Welcomes Congresswoman Sherrill to Share News About Postal Service Reform Act
The Borough of Roseland, NJ welcomed Congresswoman Sherrill to Roseland yesterday morning as she shared information about the progress of the Postal Service Reform Act which has passed the House, but awaiting a vote in the Senate before going to President Biden’s desk.
Project Self-Sufficiency Offers Free, Virtual Bankruptcy Seminar
Project Self-Sufficiency will host a free, virtual Bankruptcy seminar, Thursday, March 10th, 6:00 p.m. Participants will discuss the process of filing for bankruptcy, as well as the options available to those facing overwhelming credit card debt, foreclosure, or asset repossession. The free legal education seminar is a program of the Sussex County Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency. The presentation is free and open to the public; interested participants must call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500 to obtain log-in information.
5 Steps for Mastering Family Meal Planning
(Family Features) As you and your family embark on a mission to create delicious, nutritious meals all while saving money, it’s key to remember meal planning is essential for success. From tracking a list of ingredients you’ll need to noting your loved ones’ favorite foods, there are some easy steps you can take to make dinners at home enjoyable and budget friendly.
Getting on track with your own plan can start with these tips from Healthy Family Project’s Mission for Nutrition, which aims to help families find weekly meal success with an internationally inspired e-cookbook including grocery lists, recipe ideas and cooking hacks.
Rox-THON 2022 is on! Help Support the Fight Against Pediatric Cancer
Rox-THON, one of the Roxbury High School service and philanthropic clubs is excited to get the green light to hold an in-person event this year on Friday, March 11 from 4:30-11:00 pm at Roxbury High School.
|