My Life Online November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021
WWII Purple Heart Returns Home to Morris County
Purple Hearts Reunited delivered the long-lost Purple Heart of a WWII Morris County soldier to the American Legion Post 59 of Morristown today in a special ceremony hosted by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners in Morristown.
Project Help has a Santa “Help Wanted” Ad
Five years ago, Project Help began helping Santa with toys for the children of local military and veteran families. It has been a super success. The parents were able to shop for all the toys they wanted for their children and pay nothing. Many tears of joy were shed and lots of thank you hugs for making Christmas possible for their kids.
I Remember Dad: Remembering Our Travels to Gettysburg
By Richard Mabey Jr.
During my heyday of working in the Public Relations Department of AT&T, from the mid 1980’s till the late 1990’s, twice I came close to being married, and twice I had my heart so dearly broken. But the one thing I could count on was traveling to Gettysburg, with dear old Dad. Practically every year, Dad and I would take a week and travel out to the town where the Civil War met its turning point.
Volunteers Urgently Needed to Help Children in Foster Care
Shortly after a child enters into the Passaic County foster care system, they are paired with a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer to ensure that their unique needs are met and that they are on the way to a safe and permanent home.
Unfortunately, as we head into the giving season, Passaic County CASA doesn’t have enough CASA volunteers to give children in foster care the best chance at a thriving future.
Morristown NHP’s Fort Nonsense Rededicated following $1.4 Million Improvement Project
On October 23, Morristown National Historical Park (NHP) and the Washington Association of New Jersey (WANJ) celebrated the completion of several major projects at Fort Nonsense with a rededication and ribbon cutting. The WANJ is the park’s primary philanthropic partner which has supported the park since its establishment in 1933.
West Orange Girls Lacrosse Stars Sign National Letters of Intent
Girls Lacrosse standouts Dylan Wilkes and Abigail Nolan gathered with family, coaches, administration, and friends on Nov. 10 to kick off the Fall Signing season at West Orange High School.
Wilkes and Nolan have been with the Girls Lacrosse team since its inception in 2019. The current coaches are Sean DeVore (also the Girls Soccer Coach) and Candace Christian.
CCM Gains Additional Top National Rankings
The dedication and commitment of County College of Morris (CCM) to provide exceptional programs for students has earned the college national ratings in several key areas. Most recently, CCM has gained several national rankings from College Factual in its 2022 listings.
CCM Culinary Students Inducted into International Food and Wine Society
County College of Morris (CCM) is proud of its Hospitality Management & Culinary Arts students who were recently inducted as members of the Bailliage Joseph Donon chapter of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs.
The Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is the world’s oldest and most prominent international food and wine society. The chapter in the United States is now in its 60th year with about 6,000 gourmands, chefs, restaurateurs, hoteliers and others interested in the finest of dining. The society’s mission is to preserve the camaraderie and pleasures of the table and to promote excellence in all areas of culinary settings.
The Secret to Their Success: Leadership Culture Creates High Expectations for Underserved Students Enrolled in Centenary University’s Educational Opportunity Program
As a high school student, Brandon Yu couldn’t envision himself attending college. A resident of North Brunswick, NJ, he faced two major hurdles that many first generation college students encounter: Scarce financial resources and lack of knowledge about the college admissions process. “There were points when I didn’t know if I would go to college,” said Yu, the son of Taiwanese immigrants. “Most of the time, it was just my mom and me trying to figure out how to apply to college and for financial aid.”
Fish and Chips Supper at St. David’s Episcopal Church
A “Fish and Chips Supper” (or chicken) will be available on Saturday, December 4 at St. David’s Episcopal Church , 91 Kinnelon Road in Kinnelon. Catering will be provided by “Tastefully British.” TAKE OUT ONLY will be provided from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. The cost is $20 per person, and advanced ticket purchase is strongly encouraged!
Friends of Hackettstown Library Hosting Holiday Bazaar
Holiday Mini-Bazaar at the Hackettstown Public Library, 110 Church St, on Thursday, December 2, 9 am to 8 pm and Friday, December 3, 9 am to 3 pm. A festive mix of crafts, curios, home baked goods, and a bargain table of gently used items. Sponsored by Friends of the Library, visit us at hackettstownlibrary.org, under the About button select Friends. Happy Holidays!
10,000 Trees to be Planted Along North Branch of Raritan River
Raritan Headwaters Association (RHA), the watershed watchdog serving the upper Raritan River region, will plant 10,000 native trees and assist with dam removals as part of a large, connected series of projects along the Raritan River and its tributaries to restore water resources, improve wildlife habitats, and increase recreation opportunities.
Centenary University Names Air Force Educational Program for Enlisted Medal of Honor Recipient
In 1968, the United States military launched a covert operation high atop a mountain in Laos, near the border of North Vietnam. One of the first to volunteer was Chief Master Sergeant Richard L. Etchberger, a highly skilled Air Force radar expert. When the site came under fire, CMSgt Etchberger bravely saved the lives of three Americans before being killed.
Local Businesses and First Responders Join Forces to Stuff a Boat Full of Toys
The annual “Stuff the Boat” toy drive coordinated by Branchville business Off Shore Marine to benefit the Season of Hope Toy Drive has been launched. Area residents are encouraged to bring gift cards, funds, and new, unwrapped toys to fill a 2022 MasterCraft XT21, a roomy 21-foot ski and wakeboard boat at the business, which is located at 352 Route 206 in Branchville.
Season of Light Holiday Concert at Pequannock Library
Pequannock Township Public Library will present Season of Light, a holiday concert featuring NJCS Chanteurs, a vocal ensemble of the New Jersey Choral Society, on Friday, December 3 at 7:00 pm. This will be an in-person event located at the library. Traditional and contemporary carols will be performed including “White Christmas,” “Patapan Fantasia,” “Feast of Lights and more. Members from other libraries are also invited to attend. Audience members are required to wear face masks regardless of vaccination status. Registration for this in-person event is required. To register, please email peq-ref@peq.mainlib.org.
Diwali Community Celebration Sparkles in West Orange
The West Orange Diwali 2021 celebration lit up the sky at The Rock on Nov. 1 as the community gathered to honor the tradition that begins on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov 9.
Diwali, also known as Deepavali or Dipavali, originates from the Sanskrit word dipavali meaning “row or series of lights.”
