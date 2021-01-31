February 1, 2021 Online My Life Publications

Thoughts and Reflections: Remembering the Norman Rockwell Painting
By Richard Mabey Jr.
In September of 1965, I began the seventh grade. In the middle of September, I became ill with a strep throat. My mom immediately brought me to the doctor. The doctor prescribed penicillin tablets and bedrest. But sadly, the strep infection spread to my heart and I attained full-blown rheumatic fever.
(Family Features) Setting New Yearís resolutions is one thing but keeping them is another. Look for ways to make it easy to stick with your plan this year so you can celebrate victories when you reach your goals.
In her first White House press briefing, soon after the sun set on Inauguration Day, President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, was mostly pressed by the assembled journalists about … the enumerated deficiencies of former President Donald Trump.