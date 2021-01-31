February 1, 2021 Online My Life Publications

By on No Comment

 
New Years Celebration

Attention Business Owners reach Over 80,000 Opt In Emails

to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com

Next issue February 8, Deadline Wednesday February 3

Go to www.iwantmypaper.com to sign up to receive your free copy!

SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW

To Advertise Call Joe

973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online

February 1, 2021

Join the Rabbi Who Made it to Chopped with Chabad of Passaic County

Join a live presentation on Zoom on February 11, 2021 at 7:30 pm. Fee is $15 per family, which includes the Chopped semi-finalist- Rabbi Hanoch Hecht’s new book for you upon registration.

I Remember Dad: So Dear to Thy Heart

A Fresh, Flavorful Take on Family Dinner

(Culinary.net) If your family ever gets stuck in a dinner routine rut, it can feel like you’re eating the same recipes over and over again.

Thoughts and Reflections: Remembering the Norman Rockwell Painting

By Richard Mabey Jr.

In September of 1965, I began the seventh grade. In the middle of September, I became ill with a strep throat. My mom immediately brought me to the doctor. The doctor prescribed penicillin tablets and bedrest. But sadly, the strep infection spread to my heart and I attained full-blown rheumatic fever.

Easy Dishes to Boost Immunity

Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center Closed Saturday & Sunday

Mount Olive Knights of Columbus Hosting Blood Drive

Woman’s Club of Morristown Continues to Serve Despite Pandemic

Heath Village hosts Virtual Senior Seminar “Time To Get Organize!”

Put Your Resolutions in Easy Reach

(Family Features) Setting New Yearís resolutions is one thing but keeping them is another. Look for ways to make it easy to stick with your plan this year so you can celebrate victories when you reach your goals.

Get Organized for an Envy-Worthy Garage

Caring for Your Nutrition When Caregiving

5 Benefits of Weighted Blanketes, Including Better Sleep

Tips to Help Make the Most of Your Health Plan in 2021

OPINION:

From the right

BY TIM GRAHAM

CNN Lies About Trump’s Vaccine Plans

In her first White House press briefing, soon after the sun set on Inauguration Day, President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, was mostly pressed by the assembled journalists about … the enumerated deficiencies of former President Donald Trump.

Fron

OPINION:

From the Left

Biden’s Presidency Has Already Failed

BY Ted Rall

FOLLOW US
Facebook

Questions? Contact us today 973-809-4784

joe@mylifepublications.com

 

February 1, 2021 Online My Life Publications added by on
View all posts by new_view_media →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.