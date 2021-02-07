February 8, 2021 My Life Publication Online Edition

New Years Celebration

February 8, 2021

3 Pandemic Travel Trends That May Stick Around

(Family Features) COVID-19 has challenged families in different ways, and many had to cancel or reschedule trips during the pandemic due to travel restrictions, which meant missing out on quality time with loved ones and the mental health and self-care benefits of going on vacation.

I Remember Dad: The Miracle

In the early Summer of Year 2000, my sister Patti adopted a cute little Shetland Sheepdog from the Rescue Sheltie organization. Foxy was very frail, very frightened of people, very shy and would spend day and night hidden behind the

Project Self-Sufficiency Offers Free Virtual Seminars on Family Law, Bankruptcy, Foreclosure

Thoughts and Reflections: Small Town America

By Richard Mabey Jr.

When my mom was still on this side of Heaven’s Gate, Mom loved the process of traveling from Florida to New Jersey. I did my best to bring Mom to visit her sister, Alice, at least once a year. My sister, Patti, and I would make the journey an adventure, getting off of the speeding interstate as often as we could, to travel on the two-lane roads that traversed through the many small towns of America.

There is something very heartbreaking and very sad that is happening to the small towns in America. I try my best to be positive, to see the good in a situation, but it seems that our small towns are struggling to survive

5 Ways to Prevent the Spread of Illness

Take Advantage of Telemedicine for Better Health

The Summer of 1969: This Be, Thine Heart

Our true-life story so far: On the sixteenth of July of 1969, I had attended my swimming lesson at the Paterson YMCA and hence had missed watching the launch of Apollo 11 on television. Upon arriving home

United Way Launches Free IRS-Certified Tax Preparation Online

Starting today, area residents can access free tax preparation services through a safe and secure online portal designed by United Way of Northern New Jersey

Caldwell/W. Caldwell for Continuing Education Offering Variety of Courses in Adult Education Program for 71 Years

One of the most successful and longest running Adult School Programs has been offering adult education courses for the past 71 years at James Caldwell

 Three Non-Profits & Morris County Unite To Provide Housing To Neighbors Experiencing Homelessness

Wedded Bliss in Times Like This

(Family Features) During pre-COVID times, wedding concerns like venue capacity had far more to do with budget and vision than with the health and safety of guests.

Morris County Ranks in Top Tier for Issuing COVID-19 Inoculations

The Morris County Board of Commissioners released data showing, per capita, Morris County is second among all New Jersey

The Perfect Pancake for Your Valentine

Build Heart-Healthy Behaviors for Preschoolers at Home

4 Tips for a Productive 2021

NJ Starz: Issac Bayoh

“My life is a message to the world, telling others to be bold enough to use their voice, brave enough to listen to their hearts, and strong enough to live the life they have always imagined,

How to Welcome a New Puppy to the Family

Raritan Headwaters plans online Member Meeting Feb. 25 n

OPINION:

From the right

BY TIM GRAHAM

Susan Rice and the Fact-Checker Farce

The new White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, came to the briefing room on Tuesday with domestic policy adviser Susan Rice. This came two days after CNN’s Brian Stelter celebrated the “refreshing” arrival of “transparency and truth” at the briefings.

OPINION:

From the Left

Political Hypocrisy on Deficits and the National Debt

