February 8, 2021 My Life Publication Online Edition

Thoughts and Reflections: Small Town America

By Richard Mabey Jr.

When my mom was still on this side of Heaven’s Gate, Mom loved the process of traveling from Florida to New Jersey. I did my best to bring Mom to visit her sister, Alice, at least once a year. My sister, Patti, and I would make the journey an adventure, getting off of the speeding interstate as often as we could, to travel on the two-lane roads that traversed through the many small towns of America.

There is something very heartbreaking and very sad that is happening to the small towns in America. I try my best to be positive, to see the good in a situation, but it seems that our small towns are struggling to survive