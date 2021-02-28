March 1,2021 My Life Online Edition

Health Tips to Navigate Year 2 of the Pandemic Read More Common Signs That Your HVAC System Needs a Checkup If you may notice some problems with your cooling and heating system, it is best to address them as soon as they happen as you don’t want a small issue to lead to more significant problems. Read More Play Sudoku Online Click here OPINION: From the right BY TIM GRAHAM OPINION: Fact-Checkers Hammering Biden and Cuomo? No. CNN host Brian Stelter asked a big question on his Sunday show. “What’s the future of fact-checking now that Trump is out of office?” He proclaimed it was “fraught with complexity, and allegations of bias and shouts of false equivalence.” This is not complex. In 2016, a Rasmussen poll found that only 29% of the public trusted the media’s “fact-checking” of presidential candidates. There’s not just “allegations” of bias but easy and daily confirmation of bias. Read More OPINION: From the left BY Mark Shields 2020 Voters Knew What They Wante There has always been something faintly Old Testament about the way we Americans pick our presidents. Remember the first election of the 21st century when, by a 2-to-1 margin in national polls, voters found the country Read More