March 1,2021 My Life Online Edition

|
|
|
|
|
|
Attention Business Owners reach Over 80,000 Opt In Emails
to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com
Next issue March 8, Deadline Wednesday March 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW
To Advertise Call Joe
973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NJ Starz: Tess Feury
Denville resident and rugby star, Tess Feury, remembers the moment distinctly.
“I had given so much time and effort,” she excitedly recalls, “and the first time I got to jog onto that field in the USA jersey at the World Cup in Ireland, and my family was in the stands, it was really an indescribable feeling – just like pure joy.”
“Pure joy.” Those two words define Feury and the life she has lived. You both hear it in and feel it from her voice.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Summer of 1969: A Most Sacred Moment in Time
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Our true-life story so far: It is the afternoon of Thursday, the seventeenth of July of 1969. I had just completed painting the entire length and breadth of Thorpe Hall at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church
|
|
|
|
|
|
MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER RETURNS AS HEADLINE SPONSOR FOR 14th ANNUAL MORRISTOWN ONSTAGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I Remember Dad: A Tale of Two Photos
This is the true-life story of how, in just one year’s time, things can change so dramatically. It is the true story of how perspectives can change in just one year. And, of most paramount significance, how the roles we play in life can change so very much in one year. But most of all, it is the true-life story of the love between a father and his son.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lucky Mint Brownie Perfection
(Culinary.net) How lucky you must be to come across this recipe just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. This one is a twisted combination of mint and sweet chocolate that’s sure to have almost anyone’s taste buds screaming “yum.” This dessert might just be the pot of gold at the end of your rainbow this year.
These Mint Brownies have three delicious layers. First, a supreme brownie on bottom. Then a fluffy, green mint layer that’s full of flavor and color. Last, but definitely not least, a chocolate layer on top made with chocolate chips, butter and a little whipping cream.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plan an Angler’s Adventure
Like a Pro
Fishing is a treasured pastime for Americans from coast to coast, but the
|
|
|
|
|
|
A Budget-Friendly Family Dish
(Family Features) Creating family meals with nutrition in mind adds another consideration to a daily task that is often stressful enough. However, making health-conscious decisions each evening at the dinner table doesn’t have to mean turning away from your loved ones’ favorite dishes.
Simple swaps to more nutritious ingredients paired with healthier preparation methods, such as baking chicken rather than frying it, can help you make more nutrition-based choices. This Baked Chicken Parmesan offers the best of both worlds, providing a 30-minute meal that allows you to spend less time in the kitchen without forgoing healthy habits.
Made with Parmesan cheese, this recipe provides an excellent source of calcium. Dairy foods, such as cheese, are an irreplaceable part of a balanced diet that offers a valuable source of essential nutrients.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Non-Profits & Morris County Unite To Provide Housing To Neighbors Experiencing Homelessness
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Make Managing Eczema Easier
(Family Features) More than 30 million Americans, including nearly 10 million children, have eczema, the umbrella term for a group of noncontagious, inflammatory and painful skin conditions marked by an itchy, rash-like appearance. Because one of the most challenging aspects of eczema can be its unpredictability, the National Eczema Association (NEA), designed an app to help people and parents easily track what’s important and make sense of it.
The app, called EczemaWise, aims to revolutionize how people living with the condition manage it with a faster, more efficient tracking system that helps uncover trends and makes preparing for doctors’ appointments easier.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Talent on Loan from God…
OLIVER NORTH AND DAVID GOETSCH
We heard him say it hundreds of times, as did many of you: “Talent on loan from God.” Some of Rush’s Limbaugh’s detractors liked to claim the statement was haughty. But those of us who knew him recognized the famous signoff to his radio program as humility not ego. Rush was truly an extraordinary talent, a media icon of unprecedented stature.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
How to Improve Your Home’s Air Quality
(Family Features) As Americans continue to spend more time at home, it’s important to support the health and comfort of those living spaces. Regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces is an important step, but one often overlooked aspect of a home’s health and comfort is its air quality.
Proactively addressing potential air quality issues can result in cleaner air and more comfortable living. There are multiple factors that may affect your home’s air quality.
* Indoor particulate matter consists of the visible and invisible airborne particles in the air that can enter your nose and lungs, some triggering allergies, asthma and other potential health problems.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 Tips for Creating a Healthier Home
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health Tips to Navigate Year 2 of the Pandemic
|
|
|
|
Common Signs That Your HVAC System Needs a Checkup
If you may notice some problems with your cooling and heating system, it is best to address them as soon as they happen as you don’t want a small issue to lead to more significant problems.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPINION:
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
OPINION: Fact-Checkers Hammering Biden and Cuomo? No.
CNN host Brian Stelter asked a big question on his Sunday show. “What’s the future of fact-checking now that Trump is out of office?” He proclaimed it was “fraught with complexity, and allegations of bias and shouts of false equivalence.”
This is not complex. In 2016, a Rasmussen poll found that only 29% of the public trusted the media’s “fact-checking” of presidential candidates. There’s not just “allegations” of bias but easy and daily confirmation of bias.
|
|
|
|
OPINION:
From the left
BY Mark Shields
2020 Voters Knew What They Wante
There has always been something faintly Old Testament about the way we Americans pick our presidents. Remember the first election of the 21st century when, by a 2-to-1 margin in national polls, voters found the country
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 Key Steps to a Beautiful Lawn
Nearly everyone wants to have a beautiful lawn, but the process to get there can be overwhelming. There’s more to it than just mowing and fertilizing. Not to worry — we have broken the process down for you. Here are five simple steps you can take to get a better-looking yard.
1. Ensuring You Have Great Soil
Lawns need excellent soil to thrive. You should ensure you
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Questions? Contact us today 973-809-4784
joe@mylifepublications.com
|