My Life Online November 29, 2021

November 29, 2021
Charlie Brown Christmas Coming to Denville
Good Grief! If you need to laugh and feel joyful about Christmas, come to see the Christian Drama School presentation of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at Morris Knolls High School on Saturday, December 11 at 6pm and Sunday, December 12 at 3pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door (Please wear a mask). For tickets call Deb at (201) 410-0773.
CCM Presents Music and Dance Performances
After months of rehearsing, students and faculty from the Department of Music, Performing Arts & Music Technologies at County College of Morris (CCM) will present two shows this December highlighting various performance skills and talents, including music, singing and dancing.
The Winter Music Concert, which takes place Friday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m., is a treasured musical delight. The melodies of the holiday season are brought to life by the CCM Chamber Choir and Wind Ensemble. Conducting the artists will be Chair of the Department of Music, Performing Arts & Music Technologies Marielaine Mammon, director of the Chamber Choir; Professor Bill Briggs, director of the Wind Ensemble; and Professor Rich Barrieres, assistant director of the Wind Ensemble. The concert will take place in the Dragonetti Auditorium in the Student Community Center. The concert is free and open to the public.
I Remember Dad: Proud Be This Endearing Heritage
By Richard Mabey Jr.
From around 1989 till 2005, I think I hiked the old Morris Canal with the Beavertown Historical Society, a few dozen times. We used to host the big canal hikes, twice a year, in the late Spring and early Fall. They were always well attended. After the hikes, we would have a free barbecue lunch for all the people who hiked the historic path. We never charged one red cent for these historical hikes and barbecue lunches.
I remember, oh so well, that the highlight of the hikes, along the historic Morris Canal, was when the group would reach the foundation of the old Mabey Icehouse. I can still see my beloved father standing by the foundation of that dear, old historical landmark, explaining to the hikers its rich, golden history.
The Mabey Icehouse was built around 1860, by my great great grandfather, William Mabey. He was in his early twenties at the time, having been born in September of 1837. My great great grandfather was married to Catherine Ann (Van Orden) Mabey. William Mabey went Home to be with the Lord on the tenth of January of 1903. He was 65 years old.
Experts Discuss Effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences, Address Strategies for Hope and Healing
The public is invited to a virtual, interactive workshop about building self-healing communities in the aftermath of trauma, Monday, December 6th, 5:30 p.m. presented by Project Self-Sufficiency. The gathering is the next installment of the Pizza & PACEs series hosted by the non-profit agency which is designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs). Experts from the New Jersey Office of Resilience will address how the brain adapts to traumatic experiences, the genetic impact of trauma across generations, health and social problems caused by trauma, and methods communities can use to institute positive change. Featured speakers will include New Jersey Office of Resilience Executive Director David Ellis, Supervisor Kenneth Fowlkes, and Youth Community Navigator Timothy Woody. The presentation is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. Interested attendees are invited to call the agency to register and receive log-in details.
Organizations recognized for efforts on lake health
The Lake Hopatcong Commission and the Lake Hopatcong Foundation, together, were honored with a “Lake Management Success Stories Award” from the North American Lake Management Society (NALMS) at its 2021 virtual conference.
“Meeting the ecological, recreational, and personal needs of the residents and visitors of New Jersey’s largest lake is not an easy task,” said Chris L. Mikolajczyk, the newly elected president of NALMS. “However, the folks from the Commission and the Foundation continue to do so year in and year out, sometimes with limited resources.”
Free Holiday Concert December 12 to Celebrate the Season in Grand Musical Style
Celebrate the season with music and handbell ringing on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m., when the renowned Hanover Wind Symphony (HWS) will present a free concert titled “Holidays in Hanover,” together with the Walsh Memorial Bell Choir. The festive event to ring in the holidays is sponsored by the Hanover Township Cultural Arts Committee.
The concert will be held at Memorial Junior School, 61 Highland Ave., in Whippany. The wearing of masks and appropriate social distancing are required of everyone while on school grounds.
“Music is such an important and fun part of the holidays,” says Matthew Paterno of Parsippany, HWS music director and conductor. “We are happy to once again have the opportunity to share this seasonal music with our audience and the entire Hanover Wind Symphony family.”
After 59 Years, Senate Bill 2571 Gives the Families of Flying Tiger Line Flight 739 A New Hope
COLUMBIA FALLS, ME — November 23, 2021 — Very little is known about what happened to Flying Tiger Line Flight 739, a military mission plane that went missing on March 16, 1962, with 93 US Army Soldiers on board and 11 crew members. Due to the complexities surrounding the mission, the names of all those who have been lost have not yet been added to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. However, This past Saturday, August 21, the families of those lost received the good news that U.S. Senator Gary Peters introduced a bill to allow the American Servicemen onboard Flying Tiger Line Flight (FTLF) 739 to finally have their names placed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.
UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT ENHANCES ITS SPECTACULAR HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES WITH THE RETURN OF ITS POPULAR “UNIVERSAL’S HOLIDAY TOUR,” SPECIAL HOLIDAY MENU ITEMS, LIVE PERFORMANCES AND MORE FROM NOVEMBER 13 TO JANUARY 2, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. (November 1, 2021) – Universal Orlando Resort’s Holidays celebration invites guests to experience even more wonderous holiday offerings during the festive season, including the popular return of its “Universal’s Holiday Tour,” an exclusive guided tour of Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure available on select dates starting November 21, as well as a scrumptious selection of themed holiday treats, top-notch shopping and live performances throughout the celebration running from November 13 and continuing through January 2.
Here’s a sneak peek of what guests can experience aboard “Universal’s Holiday Tour”:
Washington Township Accepting Santa Letters
The Washington Township Recreation Department has made arrangements with Santa to accept mail for delivery to the North Pole now through on December 20, 2021.
Township youngsters are encouraged to write a letter to Santa not with just a Christmas list but with any achievements they may have accomplished.
Parents may place the letter in the red drop box at the Recreation Department, drop them off on December 11, 2021 between the hours of 5-6:30pm to Santa personally, or email Santa@wtmorris.net. Letters can be mailed to: Washington Township Recreation, 50 Rock Road, Long Valley, NJ 07853, Attn: Santa Claus.
The mailbox located on Rock Rd., will be removed on December 23rd at 2pm. For more information, please call (908) 876-5941 or email recreation@wtmorris.net.
Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum Volunteers Decorate Skylands Manor for Holiday Open House
A Holiday Open House in the Manor House at the New Jersey Botanical Garden will be held December 2 through December 5 from
10 am to 4 pm. There will be daily tours, as well as a festive evening event on Saturday, December 4. The theme for this year’s Open House is “An Artist’s Holiday.”
Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum volunteers are decorating the Center Hallway of the Manor with items featuring the nature photographer, Ansel Adams. The palette uses natural materials and a large Ansel Adams coffee table photo book that is among the items Laurelwood is contributing to the Silent Auction.
Morris County Unveils Small Business Recovery Grant Program
In recognition of “Small Business Saturday,” the Morris County Board of County Commissioners announced the development of the Morris County Small Business Grant Program that will provide federal fiscal recovery funding to local, small companies and entrepreneurs impacted by the pandemic.
The application process has not yet opened, but will be announced later as program details are finalized and the program is officially launched. The program is being designed to provide grants of up to $15,000 to reimburse small businesses and non-profit organizations for specific pandemic recovery expenses incurred on or after March 3, 2021 – a timeline established under the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which is the source of the funding.
Opera at Florham Holiday Show Coming Soon
Join Opera at Florham for “A Winter Spectacular,” an afternoon of Opera arias, classic carols and jazzy holiday favorites.Our concert on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 3 p.m. features Soprano Julianne Casey and Baritone Kevin Jasaitis from the Manhattan School of Music. The young artists are joined by Mezzo-Soprano Mariana Karpatova, our program narrator. Piano accompaniment is provided by Artistic Director Mary Pinto.
The performance is being held in person at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Morristown, NJ. More information is available at operaatflorham.org.
Spread Holiday Cheer Through Gifts That Give Back
(Family Features) The holiday season is a time to spread cheer, spend time with loved ones and give back to those in need in both small and big ways. Individuals are often inspired this time of year to help transform the world into a better place by contributing, donating and fundraising for communities, both locally and abroad.
This year, this global movement of generosity and compassion is all the more significant. The COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing conflicts and escalating crises around the world have had devastating impacts on children. In its historic 75th year of lifesaving work, UNICEF has made gifts available this holiday season that can help make the world better for children.
Easy and Delicious Ethnic Dishes
(Family Features) When tried-and-true family favorites turn stale and boring, digging through cookbooks and sorting through blogs for new recipes may seem far too time-consuming for your busy evenings. However, a simple ethnic twist in the kitchen can turn bland dinners into exciting meals.
You don’t need a plane ticket to explore international cuisines. Start with a versatile ingredient like rice, one of the most common kitchen staples around the world. It can transport you to another country in recipes like Korean-inspired Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl with Fried Egg, which provides a savory blend of veggies, basmati rice, soy sauce, sesame oil and more. A quick and easy recipe complete in less than 30 minutes, it’s a simple option for exploring new flavors and encouraging kiddos to expand their horizons.
Get Personal with Your Workplace Benefits: Customize coverage with supplemental insurance that meets your unique needs
(Family Features) Where, when and how you work may have changed. However, the importance of your employee benefits hasn’t. The benefits you choose during your company’s annual enrollment is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll make.
If your company is like most, it’s concerned about offering benefits to protect you and your family physically, emotionally and financially.
Before it’s time to enroll, it’s important to understand your needs and the different types of coverage available to meet them, especially employee-paid coverage that supplements what your employer may already provide. Supplemental benefits are additional coverage beyond your health insurance you can choose and usually pay for through payroll deduction.
Supplemental benefits allow you to customize your benefits package with the types of coverage most important to you and your family. Because you sign up for them at work, it’s usually more affordable than coverage you could buy on your own. It’s also easier to qualify for coverage as part of a workplace group, often without answering any health questions.
Centenary University Earns First Patent for Invention Developed by Enactus Competitive Student Business Team
Creative thinking and hard work by Enactus—Centenary’s competitive business team—have paid off bigtime, earning the University its first patent for a fatigue alert device designed by students who have worked on its development since 2016. Called Shieldz Wearable Technologies, the product can be worn on the wrist to detect drowsiness in truck drivers and other motorists.
“We were ecstatic when we heard that the patent had been approved,” recalled Linda Poisseroux, Ph.D., assistant professor of business and director of Enactus, a nonprofit educational organization that gives college students the opportunity to work with real products and real situations to learn about business and economics. “This was a very long time coming. Our students worked hard on developing the product and then pursuing the patent process.”
Anticipation for this LA-filmed prime-time concert special is high, as it promises to be a major reveal of Adele’s newest music, of which we have been deprived for six long years. (Her new album, “30,” drops Nov. 19, and the first single from it, “Easy On Me,” already hit No. 1 on Billboard.) Interspersed throughout the show will be an interview with Adele by none other than Ms. Oprah Winfrey. The women will talk all things music, lyric inspiration and life. But don’t be confused by the name of this televised concert. While it airs only one night on CBS (Sunday, Nov. 14), the special will be available to stream starting the same night on Paramount+. (CBS/Paramount+) “City of Joel” — What happens when an impassioned religious sect slowly and systematically attempts to become the dominating demographic in a quiet small town, in direct opposition to citizens outside of the religion? It gets really ugly, that’s what.
CELEBRITY EXTRA By Dana Jackson
Q: What is the TV show from a few decades ago that had supernatural elements and was set in a small Southern town? It only lasted one season. I feel like it would do really well if it had come out today instead. — C.W. A: My first guess would have been “Midnight, Texas,” but that premiered on NBC in 2017. It starred Francois Arnaud (“The Moodys”) and was based on a series of books by Charlaine Harris of “True Blood” fame. However, back in 1995, there was a show called “American Gothic” that better fits your timeline. It starred Gary Cole as a demonic sheriff of a small South Carolina town and Sarah Paulson as a ghost. Lucas Black played her younger brother. The series was created by Shaun Cassidy (yes, that Shaun Cassidy of the “Hardy Boys”) and was a hit with critics, but it was canceled by NBC after just one season. Incidentally, Cassidy has gone on to be quite a successful producer
