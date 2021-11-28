My Life Online November 29, 2021

By Richard Mabey Jr.

From around 1989 till 2005, I think I hiked the old Morris Canal with the Beavertown Historical Society, a few dozen times. We used to host the big canal hikes, twice a year, in the late Spring and early Fall. They were always well attended. After the hikes, we would have a free barbecue lunch for all the people who hiked the historic path. We never charged one red cent for these historical hikes and barbecue lunches.

I remember, oh so well, that the highlight of the hikes, along the historic Morris Canal, was when the group would reach the foundation of the old Mabey Icehouse. I can still see my beloved father standing by the foundation of that dear, old historical landmark, explaining to the hikers its rich, golden history.

The Mabey Icehouse was built around 1860, by my great great grandfather, William Mabey. He was in his early twenties at the time, having been born in September of 1837. My great great grandfather was married to Catherine Ann (Van Orden) Mabey. William Mabey went Home to be with the Lord on the tenth of January of 1903. He was 65 years old.