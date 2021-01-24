January 25, 2021 Online Issue

Thoughts and Reflections: Remembering Old Charlie

By Richard Mabey Jr.

Old Charlie was the kindest man you’d ever want to know. He was 80 years old back in 2013. I know his age because he told me that he was 80 years old, at least a hundred times in the course of 2013, when I knew Old Charlie.

Old Charlie was the nickname that this kind, elderly man bestowed upon himself. You see, whenever Charlie would talk about himself he would hardly ever say, “well, I plan on going swimming today.” No, dear, kind Old Charlie would say instead, “well, Old Charlie plans on going swimming today.” It took a little getting used to.

In January of 2013, after having served