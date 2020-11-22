November 23, 2020 My Life Online

|
|
|
|
|
|
Attention Business Owners reach Over 80,000 Opt In Emails
to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com
Next issue November 30 Deadline Wednesday November 25
|
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW
To Advertise Call Joe
973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Summer of 1969: The Desk Chair
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Our story so far: It is now Saturday, the morning of the twenty-eighth of June of 1969. I am still working very hard on painting the infamous Thorpe Hall of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, for my Eagle Scout Service Project. Dad and I move the big, heavy trophy case from the wall to the middle of the floor, so that I can paint the wall in that area. We decide to take a lunch break. Read More
|
Heath Village Celebrates Sister Centenarians!
Heath Village Retirement Community wishes a very happy birthday to residents Mildred (Millie) Crater and Beatrix (Bea) Glover. The Herlich sisters, are celebrating turning 103 and 101, respectively. How amazing to have not just one centenarian in your family but two! Read More
|
Shop Small and Give Back This Holiday Season
(Family Features) This year has been tough for many. Despite the challenges, acts of compassion and generosity can bring together the global community. With this holiday season different than those before, it is important to remember the world’s shared humanity and help make the season brighter. Read More
|
|
|
|
Sensible Solutions for Holiday Gifting
(Family Features) Practically every year there’s at least one person on your holiday gift list that seems to have it all. One way to think outside the box is to sift through wants and needs to find something that can truly be put to use on an almost daily basis. Read More
|
CCM Adjunct Professor and Graphic Designer Receives Two National Awards
Jon Weiman, an award-winning graphic designer and an adjunct professor at County College of Morris (CCM), now has two more national awards to add to his recognitions. Read More
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holy Spirit School, located at 330 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Pequannock is having their 13th Annual Christmas Tree Sale. The sale includes a variety of trees and wreaths. The sale will begin Saturday, Nov. 28th, 2020 and hours are Monday thru Thursdays 6 pm to 9 pm, Fridays, 6 pm to 10 pm, Saturdays 9 am to 10 pm and Sundays 9 am to 9 pm. All proceeds benefit the students at Holy Spirit School. For more information or if you have any questions, please call the school office at 973-835-5680.
|
|
|
|
LAND CONSERVANCY PLANTS 575 NATIVE TREES THANKS TO ROOTS FOR RIVERS GRANT
Staff and volunteers for The Land Conservancy of New Jersey recently planted 575 native trees at Yards Creek Preserve in Blairstown, thanks to a grant from the Roots for Rivers program.
The weather was sunny and cool, but the work was hard as the workers dug holes in rocky soil for four days of planting, putting in hundreds of saplings and plastic tubes to protect tender trunks from deer and mice.Read More
|
|
|
|
CNN’S Preposterous Call for Unity
There was a Museum of Broadcasting in New York City, but there’s never been a Museum of Broadcasting Shamelessness. Imagine a place where they could run a medley of clips of Dan Rather insisting that, despite the small problem of his reporting on phony National Guard documents, “the underlying story is true.” Read More
|
|
|
|
|
|
State Women’s Club Celebrating 126 years of service
(BPT) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people in countless ways. From quarantine and social distancing to remote working, furlough and job loss, many people are reassessing how they spend their time and make money. Turning proverbial lemons into lemonade, people of all ages and backgrounds have decided to pivot their careers to do something that they truly enjoy. Read More
|
Marine Corps Veteran Honored by Morris County, Senator & Roxbury
The Morris County Freeholders joined state Senator Anthony Bucco and Roxbury Mayor Robert DeFillippo in bestowing honors on Veteran Jonathan Snyder of Succasunna, a cyber-security and cyber warfare expert whose talents were applied during his 15 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and his continuing service with the New Jersey Army National Guard. Read More
|
Operation Noble Eagle Veteran Honored by Morris County & Mt. Olive
The Morris County Freeholders and the Mount Olive Township Council presented the Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medal to David F. Marciano of Flanders, N.J., a long-time paramedic and EMS worker whose lengthy service in the New Jersey Army National Guard included protecting the nation from further assaults following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Read More
|
“Ring Top Tower” Sculpture Installed at Laurelwood Arboretum
The newest arrival for Laurelwood Arboretum’s Sculpture Trail is “Ring Top Tower,” a 108” x 36” x 36” piece created by Joel Perlman. There are now six sculptures on exhibit in this exciting project sponsored by Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum to benefit the arboretum. Read More
|
I Remember Dad: A Most Sacred Moment at the old Canal Museum
From 1994 till 2004, Dad and I frequently would spend all day Saturday, from dawn till dusk, volunteering as Tour Guides for the Canal Museum at Waterloo Village in Byram Township. I remember one such Saturday, in the Spring of 1995, that was a particularly special day that Dad and I spent at the old Canal Museum. Read More
|
COVID-19 & DENTISTRY: AN UPDATE
We’ve all adapted (or are still adapting) to Life with COVID-19. Recently, dentistry has appeared in the news multiple times, but in a very positive light.
The American Dental Association (ADA) released an article on October 15, 2020. It stated a survey of 2,195 dentists in June 2020 indicated less than 1% of dentists had tested positive for COVID-19. This is in spite of a report by the New York Times in March 2020 which listed dentistry as one of the professions at highest risk of COVID-19 infection. Read More
|
An Appetizer Worth the (Short) Wait
(Culinary.net) Appetizers are many people’s favorite part of a meal. From dips and finger foods to little treats and fried pieces of perfection, there is a wide array of considerations for a pre-meal snack. Read More
|
Skip the Holi-daze
(Family Features) Making time to reconnect with loved ones is a wish topping many lists this holiday season, so set aside the chaos and commit to doing more this year. More of what you truly enjoy, that is.Read More
|
|
|
|
Thoughts and Reflections: Remembering Grandpa Kemmerer
When I was a boy attending Boonton High School, I would often walk up to my Grandma and Grandpa Kemmerer’s home on Boonton Avenue, to visit with them. I would do my homework, at the kitchen table, as soon as I got there. That was Grandpa’s strictest rule. Then, after my homework was done, in the time left before supper was served, Grandpa would review my drum rudiments with me. Read More
|
Preschool Advantage Found a Rainbow in the Clouds at Its Annual Fundraiser
(Preschool Advantage, a Morristown-based, non-profit organization, held its 2020 benefit gala, “Rainbow in the Clouds,” virtually on October 14th. We raised funds to provide parents with the life-changing opportunity to send their children to preschool. We also recognized the schools, individuals, and organizations instrumental to the success of Preschool Advantage.Read More
|
Korean War Veteran Honored by Morris County Freeholders & Mt. Arlington
Korean War Veteran Roger Rousch Sr., a former U.S. Marine Corps member and long-time Mt. Arlington resident, was honored today by the Morris County Freeholders and Mt. Arlington officials in a ceremony that also recognized the 245th Anniversary of the United States Marine Corps. Read More
|
A Crunchy, Caramelized Delight
(Family Features) When it comes to fall, certain foods become an iconic representation of the season. Sweet treats are certainly part of the seasonal traditions for many families, especially when they call for the versatile flavor of apples. Read More
|