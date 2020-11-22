November 23, 2020 My Life Online

LAND CONSERVANCY PLANTS 575 NATIVE TREES THANKS TO ROOTS FOR RIVERS GRANT

Staff and volunteers for The Land Conservancy of New Jersey recently planted 575 native trees at Yards Creek Preserve in Blairstown, thanks to a grant from the Roots for Rivers program.

The weather was sunny and cool, but the work was hard as the workers dug holes in rocky soil for four days of planting, putting in hundreds of saplings and plastic tubes to protect tender trunks from deer and mice.Read More